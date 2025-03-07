The EIB Group is pleased to announce the upcoming Green Gateway – Climate finance in action event, taking place on 11 and 12 February 2026 in Luxembourg, with support from the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

The event will bring together partner banks, EU bodies and other key stakeholders to explore the latest developments in EIB Group’s green intermediated financing products and the evolving EIB Group Green SME finance framework aligned with the next Multiannual Financial Framework. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the Green Gateway advisory platform and sessions to explore how EU funding can support financial institutions in accelerating investment.

Through a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive sessions, the programme will cover:

the role of financial institutions in achieving climate neutrality;

EIB Group’s intermediated green financing products and solutions;

case studies and success stories from Green Gateway users;

EU grants and funding opportunities;

regulatory developments in sustainable finance;

sector-specific deep dive sessions on energy efficiency, agriculture, green innovation and climate adaptation.

This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with experts from the EIB Group and the European Commission, exchange ideas and network with peers committed to supporting the green transition across Europe.