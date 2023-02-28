EIB Group Forum 2024

The second edition of the EIB Group Forum took place in Luxembourg with senior policymakers, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives. Over the two days, keynote speakers and panellists shared insights about the growth outlook for the European economy, against the backdrop of war, inflation, and tight financial conditions, which have added to chronic structural challenges such as an ageing population. Participants heared proposals about how to leverage investment into green and digital technologies to foster innovation and productivity gains, amid a severe shortage of skills.

The Forum presented our annual Investment Report, which offers an in-depth examination of the challenges in delivering sustainable competitiveness and which provides key input for answering those questions.