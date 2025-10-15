Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB Group’s Annual Press Conference took place on 27 January 2022 with President Werner Hoyer

Annual Press Conference 2022

2021 highlights include*:

  • Total EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund) financing signed was €94.89 billion, of which €86.74 billion was in the EU and €8.14 billion outside the EU.
  • Total EIB financing: €65.36 billion signed
  • Total EIF financing: €30.50 billion signed
  • Total investment supported: €360 billion
  • Green financing (climate action and environmental sustainability financing by the EIB): 43% of total financing

2021 EIB key figures by priority*

20.70
bn

Innovation, digital and human capital

15.38
bn

Sustainable energy and natural resources

13.80
bn

Sustainable cities and regions

45
bn

SMEs and mid-caps

*All figures are unaudited and provisional. All figures are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified.
The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.

Infographics

Download EIB photos

Annual Press Conference 2022
