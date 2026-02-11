Spain: The EIB and BBVA sign two agreements to boost green finance

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BBVA sign a guarantee facility of up to €380 million to support green projects.

The agreement will help channel sustainable financing to individuals, homeowner associations, SMEs and real estate developers.

The EIB will provide advisory support to BBVA under the InvestEU Advisory Hub to strengthen its climate action and environmental sustainability capabilities.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BBVA signed two key agreements to boost green finance and reinforce technical capacity in climate action across the financial sector.

The first agreement is an EIB guarantee facility of up to €380 million to support sustainable projects. The EIB will guarantee approximately 50% of a portfolio of up to €760 million, while BBVA commits to generating a new portfolio of eligible green projects equivalent to 100% of the maximum guaranteed amount. The beneficiaries will include individuals, homeowner associations, SMEs and real estate developers. This is a new significant risk transfer (SRT) operation that enables BBVA to free up regulatory capital, as part of its strategy to optimise capital use and create value.

Jean‑Christophe Laloux, Director General, Head of Lending and Advisory within EU at the EIB, said: "These agreements mark a further key milestone in EU climate financing with a leading banking partner in Spain, and underline our commitment to support more sustainable housing solutions that deliver both environmental and social impact. We will complement this with advisory support to help identify new financing solutions to deliver even more impact on the ground with our financing."

“This agreement we are signing with the European Investment Bank allows us to boost lending to support small and medium‑sized enterprises in their adaptation to climate change. For BBVA, it is a highly relevant agreement because it encompasses three of the Group’s strategic priorities: driving sustainability as a growth engine, expanding in the business segment and optimising capital,” said Iván Poza, Head of Public Institutions and Sovereign Wealth Funds at BBVA CIB.

The second agreement concerns the provision of advisory services under the InvestEU Advisory Hub. Through this agreement the EIB Advisory will provide support to BBVA to strengthen its climate‑action and environmental‑sustainability capabilities. This includes advisory support on project origination, eligibility analysis, product development and impact reporting, with particular focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The EIB will also provide guidance on financing and grant schemes, including the interaction between public support, EIB instruments and other risk‑mitigation tools.

“The EIB will provide us with advisory services that will allow us to continue advancing our climate strategy and our goal of accelerating sustainability as a growth engine and, through it, accompanying our clients and fostering new business opportunities,” stated Antoni Ballabriga, Global Director of Sustainability Intelligence at BBVA.

The announcements were made during the Green Gateway event held in Luxembourg, organised by the EIB Group with financial support from the European Commission’s InvestEU Advisory Hub. The event brought together more than 200 participants, including partner banks and other key stakeholders, to discuss developments in the EIB Group’s green intermediated finance and advisory offer.

Background information

About the Green Gateway Advisory Initiative

The event highlighted the Green Gateway advisory platform, the EIB Group’s one‑stop shop for identifying, assessing and reporting on green investments. Through Green Gateway, EIB advisory services helped increase green intermediated finance and guarantee operations with partner banks from €2.6 billion to €4.7 billion in 2025.

A key component of the platform is the EIB Group Green Checker, an online tool that enables intermediaries to assess compliance with the EIB Group’s green eligibility criteria for intermediated financing. Green Gateway combines digital tools with tailored advisory support—covering product development, portfolio screening, impact reporting and training—which has already been delivered to around 50 financial intermediaries in 20 countries. The platform is further complemented by an eligibility helpdesk, an expanded e‑learning programme with ten modules for intermediaries and SMEs, and a dedicated webinar series for partner banks.

About the EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union.

In Spain, the EIB Group has carried out financing and investment operations in 2025 totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

About EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high-impact investment projects. In 2025 EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 operations inside and outside the European Union.

