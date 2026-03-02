Spain: EIB provides €60 million loan to Prosegur to boost its research, development and innovation and digital strategy

EIB

The loan will dive innovation and European technological leadership by supporting investments in areas such as cybersecurity.

The financing will contribute to TechEU – the European Union’s biggest investment programme to accelerate technological innovation – and strengthen European security and defence capabilities.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad have signed a €60 million loan to finance the company’s research, development and innovation and digital strategy. Prosegur is a Madrid-based multinational providing hybrid surveillance, logistics and cash management services, crypto-assets, security systems, alarms, cybersecurity and outsourcing in 36 countries.

The EIB loan will support Prosegur’s investment in innovation applied to physical, digital and hybrid security solutions, financing investment in areas such as advanced cybersecurity technologies, AI, integrated security operations centres and software-as-a-service solutions. Investment will take place mainly at the company’s research, development and innovation facilities in Spain.

The investment will thereby help support European technology in critical fields for EU security by enabling the development of advanced capabilities for the prevention, detection and repair of physical and cybersecurity threats. It will also help with knowledge dissemination through Prosegur’s extensive cooperation with the European startup ecosystem via its Prosegur Tech Ventures corporate venture capital fund.

“The EIB’s financing for Prosegur reaffirms our commitment to strengthening technological and security capabilities in Europe. This operation will promote strategic investment in digital innovation and cybersecurity, which are key to a technologically stronger European Union,” said Antonio Lorenzo, head of the EIB’s Corporate Lending Division for Spain and Portugal.

Prosegur Chief Financial Officer Maite Rodríguez added: “At Prosegur, we believe that innovation and digital transformation are strategic pillars for leading the future of global security. The European Investment Bank’s support not only strengthens our ability to invest in research, development and innovation and advanced technology, but also confirms the importance of our vision in anticipating risks, developing high-value technological solutions and providing services that protect people, businesses and infrastructure in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.”

The loan is part of the TechEU programme, which is designed to accelerate innovation in the European Union by mobilising €250 billion in investment for startups, scaleups and innovative companies across Europe by 2027. The loan is also part of the EIB Group’s actions under its strategic priority and cross-cutting policy to strengthen Europe’s security and defence capabilities, as outlined in its Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027.

This is the second time that Prosegur and the EIB have worked together to support the Spanish security multinational’s innovation and digitalisation strategy. The previous operation was signed in 2021.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

In 2025, the EIB Group completed financing and investment operations in Spain totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Prosegur

Prosegur is a world leader in the private security industry. Across its various business lines – Prosegur Security, Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Alarms and AVOS Tech – it provides homes and businesses with trusted security based on the most innovative technological solutions on the market. With a global presence, Prosegur currently has a team of more than 180 000 employees across 36 countries on five continents. In 2025 it reported sales of €4.93 billion, and is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges under the ticker symbol PSG.

The company’s social action initiatives are run through the Prosegur Foundation, which focuses on four different areas: education, the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in the labour market, corporate volunteering and cultural development. In addition, Prosegur has incorporated the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into its strategy and is actively working towards the ten that are most relevant to its activities and where it can generate a positive impact.