Austrian aluminium maker AMAG receives €75 million EIB loan for cutting-edge research and development

EIB provides €75 million loan to Austrian aluminium producer AMAG for research, digital and green advances.

Credit represents first EIB operation in Austria under TechEU programme.

Financing to strengthen Europe’s industrial base and supply of critical raw materials.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending AMAG Austria Metall AG, Austria’s leading aluminium producer, €75 million for technological advances in research, development and manufacturing. AMAG will use the EIB loan to develop cutting-edge aluminium products and to promote the digitalisation and environmental sustainability of manufacturing processes at the company’s plant in Upper Austria.

The financing represents the first loan in Austria by the EIB under its TechEU programme to accelerate industrial innovation in Europe. The credit contributes to AMAG investments that have total projected costs of €168 million in the 2025-2028 period.

“This is a flagship example of strategic investment in research, digitalisation and sustainable production,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “We are supporting one of Europe’s most technologically advanced industrial players and, in the process, strengthening Europe’s competitiveness and industrial resilience.”

He and members of AMAG’s Board of Directors met at the company’s production site in Ranshofen. The signing ceremony underscores the importance to Europe’s industrial base of the Ranshofen site, which employs 2000 people.

“The EIB financing enables us to implement long-term innovation projects and further expand our technological position,” said AMAG Chief Executive Officer Helmut Kaufmann. “With one of the world’s most modern plants, strong recycling expertise and intensive R&D activities, we set benchmarks in sustainable materials development.”

More than half of AMAG’s products are specialised high-value applications used in industries including automotive and aerospace. In 2024 AMAG had an R&D intensity of 1.6% of revenue – the highest among western aluminium producers. The company plans to develop, among other things, innovative rolled and cast aluminium products for use in a wide range of industries, including the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction, and packaging industries.

In addition to supporting Europe’s industrial competitiveness, sustainable growth and digital transformation, the EIB loan advances a European Union goal to secure a sustainable, diversified and stable supply of critical raw materials, which include aluminium. The operation benefits from backing under the InvestEU programme.

EIB The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union’s strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

AMAG Austria Metall AG

About AMAG Group AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality cast and rolled aluminium products used in a wide range of industries, including the aircraft, automotive, sporting goods, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction, and packaging industries. The Canadian smelting company Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 percent stake, produces high-quality primary aluminium with an exemplary life cycle assessment. The AMAG components division, headquartered in Übersee am Chiemsee, combines expertise and many years of experience in the production of ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry.