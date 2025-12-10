TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities and related direct investments, including digitalisation measures in Austria over the period 2025 - 2028.
The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.
The Project is in line with the InvestEU objectives of "research, development and innovation (RDI)" and "digital technologies and services", it also fully contributes to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and supports the Bank's Public Policy Goal 'Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Research, Innovation and Digital'. The Project primarily concerns private sector RDI of a mid-cap company mainly active in aluminium rolling and casting.
The Project is aligned with the objectives of the European Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and will contribute to increase the EU's resilience to meet the demand for Aluminium used in Strategic Net-Zero Technologies.
The Project addresses the market failure for RDI, arising from (i) limited access or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, uncertainty linked to R&D activities. In addition, it addresses market failures such as (ii) environmental externalities from emissions, pollution and consumption of primary resources. The Project is important to sustain the Promoter's long-term competitiveness. The Project generates positive externalities such as (i) lower emissions deriving from innovative products and processes with a lower environmental footprint, higher resource efficiency or higher energy efficiency from lightweight transport; and (ii) knowledge creation and sharing thanks to the co-development with customers and the collaboration with scientific partners. Finally, the Project supports innovation in the strategic EU metals industry, which is critical to achieve the EU's decarbonisation strategy and transition towards sustainable transport.
The EIB's contribution to the Project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and full implementation. The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.