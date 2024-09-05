TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Release date: 1 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryAMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
Location
Description
The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities, R&Drelated direct investments as well as digitalisation measures over the period 2025 - 2028.
Objectives
The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 168 million
Environmental aspects
The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 13/05/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).