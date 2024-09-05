TECHEU AMAG ALUMINIUM RDI

Reference: 20240905

Release date: 1 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities, R&Drelated direct investments as well as digitalisation measures over the period 2025 - 2028.

Objectives

The aim is to support the promoter's long-term competitiveness by creating innovative rolled and cast aluminium products that meet customer requirements and key industry trends, while also increasing the productivity of their manufacturing processes. If successful, the outcome of the R&D activities will bring positive environmental and climate impacts, such as fossil fuels substitutes and increased circularity.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 75 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 168 million

Environmental aspects

The R&D activities will be carried out in existing R&D and manufacturing facilities without changing their authorised scope. Therefore, they are not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or screening decisions under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU. The digitalisation measures also do not require an EIA or a screening decision.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/05/2025