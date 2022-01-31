Technical Workshop: Developing actionable strategies to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing

The EIB Group hosted a technical workshop, which focused on enhancing support for affordable and sustainable housing across Europe. The event brought together financial institutions, policymakers, industry leaders, and technical experts to develop actionable strategies in innovation, sustainability, and affordability within the housing sector.
