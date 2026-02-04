€1,6 billion in EIB Group financing backed Finland's green transition and innovation in 2025

EIB

The City of Helsinki, Nokia, Aisti, hospital and school operators were among the actors granted EU financing in 2025 through the EIB Group

Total financing amounted to around €1,6 billion, with 67% supporting the green transition

Investments focused on sustainable transport, low-carbon energy, and innovation across the Finnish economy

In 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), which together form the EIB Group, provided financing to Finnish public sector bodies and companies across a range of sectors, from sustainable transport and social infrastructure to advanced technologies and small business finance. The funding supported climate action, energy security, innovation and access to finance for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Total EIB Group financing amounted to around €1,6 billion and the support helped mobilise total investments in Finland of about €4.9 billion – equivalent to 1.8% of GDP or €868 per person.

Among the year’s key projects was EIB support for new tram infrastructure in the Helsinki metropolitan area, strengthening sustainable urban mobility and reducing emissions from transport. The EIB also financed upgrades to hospitals and schools across Finland, improving energy efficiency and resilience in essential public services, as well as investments to enhance safety and reliability at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, supporting secure low-carbon electricity generation.

Support for Finnish industry and innovation included EIB financing of up to €870 million for Nokia to advance research, development and innovation in advanced mobile technologies such as 5G and 6G networks, semiconductors and digital connectivity. In 2025, the EIB signed part of this facility, with a dedicated portion allocated to research and innovation activities in Finland. The EIB also provided €20 million to Aisti, a Finnish startup scaling sustainable, noise-reducing building materials made from natural fibres. Aisti will use the EIB loan to double the planned production capacity of its large-scale production facility in Kitee in Eastern Finland.

“The EIB Group’s engagement in Finland supports the country’s priorities in the green transition, energy, and innovation,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By backing projects ranging from sustainable transport and public infrastructure to cutting-edge digital technologies, we help strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and resilience while delivering tangible benefits for citizens.”

Alongside the Bank’s direct financing, the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on equity investments and guarantees for smaller businesses, also played a key role in Finland in 2025. EIF support amounted to €222 million, mobilising additional financing for Finnish companies through equity investments in Finland-based and pan-European funds and guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises. This included the launch of a €30 million EU-backed export credit guarantee pilot under InvestEU, in partnership with Finnvera, to support Finnish firms trading with Ukraine. During the year, Finnvera also joined EIF as a new shareholder, further strengthening cooperation between the EIB Group and Finland in support of small businesses and economic resilience.

Background

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

