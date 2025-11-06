What is the circular economy?

The circular economy aims to eliminate waste altogether by changing the way we use resources. This can be achieved by extending the life and use of materials, rethinking and redesigning products and business processes, developing innovative solutions and service models, and encouraging more sustainable consumption patterns. The European Union aims to double recycled material use, in terms of its share of the economy's total material use, between 2020 and 2030. Recycled material accounted for 11.8% of material used in 2023, up from 10.7% in 2010.