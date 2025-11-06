Investing in a circular economy
The amount of waste generated globally is growing. Every year, 100 billion tonnes of materials are consumed, 90% of which is thrown away. This waste has negative effects on the environment, biodiversity and health, and is costly to manage. It also shows that we are not using the Earth’s finite resources efficiently. We are committed to reducing waste and creating a world where everyone can thrive by supporting the transition to a circular economy.
What is the circular economy?
The circular economy aims to eliminate waste altogether by changing the way we use resources. This can be achieved by extending the life and use of materials, rethinking and redesigning products and business processes, developing innovative solutions and service models, and encouraging more sustainable consumption patterns. The European Union aims to double recycled material use, in terms of its share of the economy's total material use, between 2020 and 2030. Recycled material accounted for 11.8% of material used in 2023, up from 10.7% in 2010.
IN FOCUS
Our support for the circular economy
We invested €5.1 billion in 153 circular economy projects across a range of sectors between 2020 and 2024. These projects help to conserve resources, reduce our impact on the climate and the environment, foster sustainable economic growth, generate new jobs and help secure the supply of critical materials.
Our partnerships
Investing in the circular economy can be a true game changer. We work closely with other financial institutions in Europe and beyond to support greater circularity.
Joint Initiative on Circular Economy
In 2019, we launched the Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE) together with the European Union’s largest national promotional banks and institutions to boost investments in the circular economy in Europe.
MDB circular economy working group
We are an active member of the multilateral development bank (MDB) circular economy working group, which supports the transition to greater circularity within the institutions themselves and externally. MDBs can help to reduce the risks faced by the private sector and help meet public sector investment needs.
The Circular City Centre - C3
We joined forces with the European Commission to launch the The Circular City Centre - C3, a competence and resource centre within the European Investment Bank that supports EU cities in their circular economy transition.
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a more circular future.
Reinventing protein
The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food
A circular life for steel
The Finnish company Tapojärvi is working with an Italian steel plant to recycle the metal and use the slag produced in asphalt and other innovative materials.
Technology without an expiry date
Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials
A green fix for steel
Austria‘s Voestalpine finds sustainable ways to make steel with big investments in green energy and high-tech research
Is it trash or a hidden gem?
A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops
Ever-increasing circles
A Dutch circular economy fund backs recycling solutions for plastic’s impact on climate change and the environment
Food waste nourishes rural jobs
EU for the Green Agenda helps Serbian women start their own businesses
Europe Must Get Serious About Critical Minerals
To achieve strategic autonomy, maintain competitiveness, and meet its climate ambitions, Europe must secure its supply of this century’s new vital commodities.
Regeneration in progress
A forest management company will restore forests to enhance biodiversity and ecosystem health by implementing a new approach to sustainable forestry in rural Romania
What is a virgin raw material?
Examples of virgin raw materials are timber, coal, natural gas, and metal ores. Using recycled material, instead of taking more products from nature, is often better for the environment and uses less energy.
Say voltaic!
Three experts develop a process to recover and reuse materials used on old photovoltaic panels that would otherwise end up in landfills
Fungus fashion
Dutch company creates solution to replace leather and plastic with mushroom-based materials to reduce fashion waste
Masonry blocks that eat carbon
Four Belgium firms get together in a local, circular economy project using steelmaking byproducts to create a masonry block that cuts carbon dioxide emissions
Where can I throw this?
Recycling app helps people recycle packages and become active participants in the local circular economy
Scaling up plastic recycling
In Morocco, plastic recycling firm Sumilon is scaling up to serve the rising global demand for recycled plastic.
Wood beats fossil fuel to a pulp
The Kemi bioproduct mill uses an innovative process to take all the advantages possible when producing pulp and to replace fossil fuels with bioproducts, a huge step towards sustainability and a big boost for the economy in Finland
Add to green cart
The Loop makes circular economies more accessible in Portugal by simplifying the reselling and reusing processes
Automating solid waste treatment
A new Portugal sustainable waste management plant uses automated sorting for recycling, production of compost and energy generation, while improving services to cohesion regions and contributing to the circular economy
Circular fashion
Swedish company Renewcell uses patented technology to break down clothes into a pulp that is then processed into a fibre and turned into recycled thread, bringing the circular economy to fashion.
Plastic pollution solution
Biodegradable alternative to plastic reduces CO2 emissions and raises awareness about plastic pollution
Our publications
Understanding the circular economy landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
The circular economy in motion
How Multilateral Development Banks are advancing the transition
Circular economy: Overview 2024
An overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in circular economy
Cutting plastics pollution
Financial measures for a more circular value chain