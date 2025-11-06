Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Circular economy

Boosting competitiveness, sustainability and strategic autonomy

Investing in a circular economy

The amount of waste generated globally is growing. Every year, 100 billion tonnes of materials are consumed, 90% of which is thrown away. This waste has negative effects on the environment, biodiversity and health, and is costly to manage. It also shows that we are not using the Earth’s finite resources efficiently. We are committed to reducing waste and creating a world where everyone can thrive by supporting the transition to a circular economy.

What we offer  
©sebasnoo/Shutterstock

What is the circular economy?

The circular economy aims to eliminate waste altogether by changing the way we use resources. This can be achieved by extending the life and use of materials, rethinking and redesigning products and business processes, developing innovative solutions and service models, and encouraging more sustainable consumption patterns. The European Union aims to double recycled material use, in terms of its share of the economy's total material use, between 2020 and 2030. Recycled material accounted for 11.8% of material used in 2023, up from 10.7% in 2010.

IN FOCUS

Our support for the circular economy

We invested €5.1 billion in 153 circular economy projects across a range of sectors between 2020 and 2024. These projects help to conserve resources, reduce our impact on the climate and the environment, foster sustainable economic growth, generate new jobs and help secure the supply of critical materials.

Our partnerships

Investing in the circular economy can be a true game changer. We work closely with other financial institutions in Europe and beyond to support greater circularity.

Joint Initiative on Circular Economy

In 2019, we launched the Joint Initiative on Circular Economy (JICE) together with the European Union’s largest national promotional banks and institutions to boost investments in the circular economy in Europe.

Explore our latest JICE news  

MDB circular economy working group

We are an active member of the multilateral development bank (MDB) circular economy working group, which supports the transition to greater circularity within the institutions themselves and externally. MDBs can help to reduce the risks faced by the private sector and help meet public sector investment needs.

Explore our report  

The Circular City Centre - C3

We joined forces with the European Commission to launch the The Circular City Centre - C3, a competence and resource centre within the European Investment Bank that supports EU cities in their circular economy transition.

Explore our advisory support  

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a more circular future.

  •
    6 November 2025

    Reinventing protein

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 9 October 2025

    A circular life for steel

    The Finnish company Tapojärvi is working with an Italian steel plant to recycle the metal and use the slag produced in asphalt and other innovative materials.

    Environment Climate Circular economy Italy Finland European Union Climate and environment
  • 16 December 2024

    Technology without an expiry date

    Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt Technology InvestEU Circular economy Germany Finland Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 30 October 2024

    A green fix for steel

    Austria‘s Voestalpine finds sustainable ways to make steel with big investments in green energy and high-tech research

    Circular economy Austria European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Circular economy Mandates and partnerships Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 24 January 2024

    Ever-increasing circles

    A Dutch circular economy fund backs recycling solutions for plastic’s impact on climate change and the environment

    Institutional InvestEU EIF Circular economy The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment
  • 9 January 2024

    Food waste nourishes rural jobs

    EU for the Green Agenda helps Serbian women start their own businesses

    SMEs Western Balkans Circular economy Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 15 September 2023

    Europe Must Get Serious About Critical Minerals

    To achieve strategic autonomy, maintain competitiveness, and meet its climate ambitions, Europe must secure its supply of this century’s new vital commodities.

    Circular economy Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 28 July 2023

    Regeneration in progress

    A forest management company will restore forests to enhance biodiversity and ecosystem health by implementing a new approach to sustainable forestry in rural Romania

    Circular economy Romania European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 3 July 2023

    What is a virgin raw material?

    Examples of virgin raw materials are timber, coal, natural gas, and metal ores. Using recycled material, instead of taking more products from nature, is often better for the environment and uses less energy.

    Recycling Circular economy Climate and environment
  • 14 April 2023

    Say voltaic!

    Three experts develop a process to recover and reuse materials used on old photovoltaic panels that would otherwise end up in landfills

    Institutional EIB Institute Circular economy France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 23 March 2023

    Fungus fashion

    Dutch company creates solution to replace leather and plastic with mushroom-based materials to reduce fashion waste

    Institutional EIB Institute Circular economy The Netherlands European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 23 March 2023

    Masonry blocks that eat carbon

    Four Belgium firms get together in a local, circular economy project using steelmaking byproducts to create a masonry block that cuts carbon dioxide emissions

    Infrastructure Innovation Fund Circular economy Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 March 2023

    Where can I throw this?

    Recycling app helps people recycle packages and become active participants in the local circular economy

    Climate Circular economy Italy European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 21 September 2022

    Scaling up plastic recycling

    In Morocco, plastic recycling firm Sumilon is scaling up to serve the rising global demand for recycled plastic.

    Climate change Climate Climate action Circular economy Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Climate and environment
  • 8 July 2022

    Wood beats fossil fuel to a pulp

    The Kemi bioproduct mill uses an innovative process to take all the advantages possible when producing pulp and to replace fossil fuels with bioproducts, a huge step towards sustainability and a big boost for the economy in Finland

    Infrastructure Circular economy Finland European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 30 June 2022

    Add to green cart

    The Loop makes circular economies more accessible in Portugal by simplifying the reselling and reusing processes

    Recycling Circular economy Portugal European Union Climate and environment
  • 12 April 2022

    Automating solid waste treatment

    A new Portugal sustainable waste management plant uses automated sorting for recycling, production of compost and energy generation, while improving services to cohesion regions and contributing to the circular economy

    Infrastructure Circular economy Portugal European Union Climate and environment
  • 16 August 2021

    Circular fashion

    Swedish company Renewcell uses patented technology to break down clothes into a pulp that is then processed into a fibre and turned into recycled thread, bringing the circular economy to fashion.

    SMEs Circular economy Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 13 January 2021

    Plastic pollution solution

    Biodegradable alternative to plastic reduces CO2 emissions and raises awareness about plastic pollution

    Oceans Environment Circular economy Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy

Our publications

Understanding the circular economy landscape is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

The circular economy in motion

How Multilateral Development Banks are advancing the transition

Circular economy: Overview 2024

An overview of the European Investment Bank’s work in circular economy

Cutting plastics pollution

Financial measures for a more circular value chain

All news and media

Press releases
More press releases
Stories
More stories
Videos
More videos
Publications
More publications