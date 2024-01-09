Ajvar is a traditional and popular red pepper paste used in cooking and snacking in Serbia and other Balkan countries. Companies that make ajvar end up with a lot of food waste such as stems and seeds. Usually, these leftovers are thrown in the trash.

Jelena Miletić, owner of the company Homeland in the Jar, located in Medvedja in southern Serbia, wanted to do something good with these leftovers. In the southeastern Jablanica District, where Miletić runs her company, some 21,000 tons of waste is generated during each production season of ajvar.

“As a mother of two and a rural household owner, I urgently needed to find work that I could do throughout the year,” Miletić says, explaining how hard it is to find employment in rural areas and how she came up with the idea to use big batches of red pepper waste to make bio-soaps and facial masks. “Before, I literally had an income only two to three months a year.”

To help carry out her idea, she joined the Bio Idea for Sustainable Development Association, a local organisation encouraging the production of natural cosmetics. A European Union initiative called the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia is helping this association grow by expanding its network of businesses and admitting new members free of charge.

Female entrepreneurship

’’We provide women who don’t have adequate resources with know-how for the production of soaps and candles, so that they can start their own business and pass on their expertise to others,“ says Sanida Klarić, president of Bio Idea.