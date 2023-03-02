In Italy, cities are responsible for collecting waste and selling it to national organisations for recycling. Each town has its own sorting rules. But if waste like paper, plastic and glass aren’t “pure” enough, they are refused, and the cities must pay to have the waste treated another way. By improving sorting, Junker estimates that the app can save cities about €34 per person each year.

“Many times, municipalities tell us, ‘Two years ago we were at a 20-30% recycling rate, now we are at 60-70%,’’’ Paolo says. “So, we cannot make a direct connection, but we can surely say Junker is contributing to the cause by helping people sort waste better.”

An active role in the circular economy

On average, each person in Europe generates about 500 kilogrammes of municipal waste per year, and Europe’s overall recycling rate is below 50%. In some countries, it is lower than 20%. Effective recycling depends on proper sorting.

“Most of the time, the responsibility is on the citizens,” Paolo says. “But the problem is that citizens don’t often get a tool to learn to sort waste correctly. We believe Junker can be a tool to help them, to support them in this process, and make them real protagonists of this shift to a circular economy.”

A white paper on good practices in the fields of environment and energy, written by students at the College of Europe, says the Junker app could “play a strategic role” in the EU’s new circular economy action plan, “because it links the new technologies with the active participation of citizens.”

The Italian company was a 2022 finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their communities. Paolo says the tournament gave Junker great exposure to an international audience, and that the company plans to expand, starting with Greece and Slovenia.

“We also hope that one day Junker will be used by people not to sort waste, but to do other things for their sustainable lifestyles,” he says. “Because it means that people have learned to sort waste correctly, and they use it for other aspects of the circular economy. It means that we got to our goal: to educate people on waste sorting."