A ‘huge challenge’ for the community

Stefano Proietti, managing director of Tapojärvi Italy. Tapojärvi Italia

The EIB loan was a decisive moment for Proietti, the managing director of Tapojärvi Italy. He quickly recognised the project’s potential. “Having a steel factory in the heart of the city is a huge challenge for the community,” he says. “It creates noise, requires landfills and uses enormous amounts of water.”

Tapojärvi is recycling and reusing the slag at a steelmaking plant in Terni, about 100 kilometres north of Rome in Umbria. The project has two main aims – recover the metal from slag and recycle it in the steel plant and treat the rest of the slag to be used in other products. Before, the plant only recovered metal from slag, and the remaining product was sent to landfills.

Tapojärvi’s process recovers more metal from slag than traditional methods. The new recycling process also reduces noise, dust, transportation costs and carbon emissions, because trucks no longer need to make regular trips to dump slag in landfills. Helping the environment is significant for the community around the steel plant. The first residential area is only 60 metres away from the plant.