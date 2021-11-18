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TAPOJARVI ITALY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 18,000,000
Industry : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/07/2022 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related press
Italy: The EIB backs Tapojarvi with €18 million to reduce the environmental footprint of the steel industry
Related story
A circular life for steel
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2022
20210237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAPOJARVI ITALY
TAPOJAERVI OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's investment in an innovative slag processing and valorisation plant, as well as its initial testing and ramp-up phases with the aim to transform the slag into valuable by-products and to avoid landfilling. The slag originates from an existing stainless steel manufacturing plant. Investments will be carried out in Italy in the period 2019-22.

The aim of the project is to transform slags that have been previously landfilled into different valuable by-products.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the implementation of an innovative process for the treatment of stainless steel slags and will introduce on the market innovative circular products mainly for the construction industry. Hence, the project, located in a cohesion region, contributes to the bank's 'Innovation, Digital and Human capital' and cohesion policy objectives. The project also supports the shift towards a more circular economy and thus contributes to the bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objective.


The project generates a range of environmental, economic and social benefits. The project enables the manufacturing of sustainable circular products from slags previously landfilled and hence supports resource efficiency by replacing natural raw materials with recycled products. Furthermore, the project contributes to a significant drop in dust and noise emissions and water consumption. It also contributes to the re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce by implementing innovative processes compliant to a large extent with industry 4.0 standards.


The EIB loan would provide Tapojarvi with long-term financing. In spite of the highly liquid market conditions, the contribution of the EIB would be an important element of the overall financing plan. The EIB loan would provide significant benefit to Tapojarvi in terms of maturity profile, flexibility of drawdowns, length of availability and grace period and subordinated position.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The slag processing and valorisation plant is implemented inside an existing stainless steel plant already authorised for this type of activities and running very similar activities for many years. The new plant was subject to an Autorizzazione Integrata Ambientale (Integrated Environmental Authorization (AIA), which the promoter received at the beginning of 2020. The aim of the project is to transform slags into different valuable by-products and hence reduce landfilling significantly and in addition will have a positive impact on dust emissions.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the EIB would duly inform the European Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 November 2021
29 July 2022
Related documents
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY
Other links
Related press
Italy: The EIB backs Tapojarvi with €18 million to reduce the environmental footprint of the steel industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Publication Date
31 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144974292
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210237
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251995507
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210237
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Other links
Summary sheet
TAPOJARVI ITALY
Data sheet
TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related press
Italy: The EIB backs Tapojarvi with €18 million to reduce the environmental footprint of the steel industry
Related story
A circular life for steel
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: The EIB backs Tapojarvi with €18 million to reduce the environmental footprint of the steel industry
Related story
A circular life for steel
Other links
Related public register
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAPOJARVI ITALY
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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