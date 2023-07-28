Romania has one of the largest areas of relatively untouched forests in Europe, which are considered key areas for conserving biodiversity. Sustainable forestry plays a crucial role in maintaining these valuable ecosystems, protecting endangered species and supporting rural livelihoods.

Sustainable forest management ensures the long-term ecological, social and economic viability of forests. In short, it involves the responsible and balanced use of forest resources while maintaining the integrity of the local ecosystems. This approach focuses on conserving biodiversity, protecting water resources, promoting the regrowth and renewal of forests, thus mitigating the impact of climate change and enhancing resilience of ecosystems. It also involves local communities and other groups in decision-making processes and recognises their rights and concerns.

In October 2022, the European Investment Bank loaned €9.5 million to the SLB Group to implement sustainable forest management principles in Romania, by promoting continuous cover forestry, natural regeneration, biodiversity conservation, and forest certification standards. The project focuses on Romania’s less developed regions, supporting employment and economic growth in remote rural areas like of Suceava, Botosani, Buzau and Dambovita counties.

The SLB Group is a French timber trading and forest management firm founded in 1991. The group expanded to Romania in 2007 and now sustainably manages over 8 000 hectares of forests in the country.

“Forests are a renewable resource that we must take care of,” says Florent Marcel, forestry director of SLB Group in Romania. He added that the EIB backed project is helping the company to analyse how forests develop in areas set aside for conservation purposes with no timber removals and to better manage degraded forest areas like those affected by wind damages or pest outbreaks through reforestation with native and more resilient species to climate change, and by promoting natural regeneration.

Establishing best practice guidelines and enhancing ecosystems’ resilience

The sustainable forestry in Romania aims to strike a balance between timber production and conservation of ecosystems, ensuring that forests are managed in a way that provides economic benefits while maintaining the ecological functions and social and amenity values of the forests, including flood control, protection against soil erosion and landslides, and recreational activities. Trees and their root systems sequester and store carbon, and harvested wood products offer long-term carbon storage.

“In our forest portfolio we have demarcated some conservation areas where absolutely nothing will ever happen,” Marcel says.