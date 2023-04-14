© ROSI ROSI can treat all types of silicon-based panels and reuse the materials

One of ROSI’s young engineers, Hsin-Hsin Fan, explains that their universal process can treat all types of silicon-based panels, of any shape or structure. “That’s what differentiates our process from others. We can delaminate it until every part is separated, and recover five materials [silicon, silver, aluminium, copper, and high-quality glass].”

Yun says that when end-of-life solar panels start to flood in, they have to be ready with the best technology on the market. “I have a deep belief in technology and industrialisation. The energy transition, our CO 2 footprint, everything should be based on technology.”

Establishing themselves as a raw material provider

Since ROSI’s founding in 2017, the company has raised around €12 million in funding, which it is using to build recycling plants.

Their first site, in France, will start operating in early 2023, followed by others in Germany and Spain. ROSI plans to expand to other European countries, China, Japan, the United States — anywhere large volumes of solar panels have been installed.

By 2050, the company calculates that its plants can recover 300 000 tonnes of ultra-pure silicon, representing 77 million tonnes of CO 2 .

Beyond extracting high-value materials from end-of-life panels, ROSI has developed a patented process for reintegrating them into a number of industries, from solar to semiconductors. The company’s main revenue will come from reselling them. “We’re very ambitious,” says Yun. “We don’t position ourselves as a recycling company, we position ourselves as a raw material provider.”

Soren, an organisation responsible for the collection and recycling of photovoltaic modules in France, recently selected ROSI to revalorise silicon and silver from end-of-life panels. Soren’s general manager, Nicolas Defrenne, says that ROSI’s technology “makes good economic sense and good environmental sense. But it’s also necessary because solar panels will continue to be made. And if we don’t establish a circular economy at the same time as the energy transition, neither will work.”

Tracking waste volumes is a major challenge

While things have gone relatively smoothly for the French start-up, it faced its share of challenges, such as recouping used photovoltaic panels.

To secure the supply chain, ROSI has been tracking the waste volume expected to appear on the market, and the real volume that each country has collected.

Until now, the reported collection volume has been much lower than what was anticipated. “A large amount of waste was expected to appear, we are not sure where it is ending up, in landfill or elsewhere,” says Hsin-Hsin. “The critical point is proper collection.”

At the European Investment Bank Institute's 2022 Social Innovation Tournament, which supports entrepreneurs who are making a social, ethical, or environmental impact, ROSI received first prize in the special category blue and green economy.