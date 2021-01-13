Allen and Max Mohammadi are brothers, engineers and entrepreneurs based in Sweden who aren’t afraid of taking on global challenges.

They have previously developed an award-winning Artificial Intelligence-driven platform to help doctors detect heart disease before it strikes. Their latest venture, PlasticFri, takes on plastic pollution in the environment. The brothers have invented a new kind of biomaterial, made from renewable resources such as plant waste, that looks and works like conventional plastic. But it’s completely petroleum free and can be manufactured using existing machinery to make affordable and non-toxic disposable products such as cups, bags and wrapping films.

“The history of the idea goes back to our family,” says Allen, speaking from his home in Stockholm. “Anytime we would go on an outing – to the beach or in nature – we would spend time picking up rubbish, so that the environment around us was clean.”

As adults, Allen and Max continued the tradition their parents had taught them. “Wherever we went, we noticed most of the rubbish we picked up was plastic waste. And of course, it never stops accumulating. Max started looking into developing an alternative to plastic that could have a big impact.”

The scale of the problem of plastic pollution is staggering. As Allen and Max note, every piece of plastic that has been produced still exists in some form to this day – buried in landfills, or floating in giant gyres of waste in the oceans. The scope of the problem, and the fact that it keeps mounting every year, was one of the motivating factors in their research, the brothers say.