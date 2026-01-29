The EIB stands with Ukraine

We condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war in 2022, we have provided more than €4 billion for Ukraine’s must urgent needs, including municipal services, water management, energy security and small businesses.

In 2025, we financed a record €1.5 billion, backed by the European Union. A substantial part has been directed to keep the power on in homes and communities by strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience.

From the EU border to the frontlines, we are working on more than 500 projects in over 150 communities across the country. We are restoring district heating, rehabilitating hospitals and schools, and developing housing. And we are determined to do more.