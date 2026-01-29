The EIB stands with Ukraine

We condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war in 2022, we have provided more than €4 billion for Ukraine’s must urgent needs, including municipal services, water management, energy security and small businesses.
In 2025, we financed a record €1.5 billion, backed by the European Union. A substantial part has been directed to keep the power on in homes and communities by strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience.
From the EU border to the frontlines, we are working on more than 500 projects in over 150 communities across the country. We are restoring district heating, rehabilitating hospitals and schools, and developing housing. And we are determined to do more.
Solidarity timeline
25 October 2024
Poland commits €25 million to the EIB Group’s EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Fund for critical recovery projects in Ukraine.
3 April 2024
Estonia contributes €10 million to the EIB Group’s EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Fund to support Ukraine’s recovery.
4 December 2023
The EIB’s EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Fund approves its first project after greenlighting €25 million for Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV to support small and medium businesses in Ukraine and Moldova.
13 July 2023
The EIB’s EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Fund reaches over €400 million in size to support Ukraine’s most urgent infrastructure needs and help sustain its economy. This comes after the following EU Member States announce their contribution to the Fund:
26 April 2023
Italy becomes the first country to lend its support to the EU4U Fund after pledging €100 million to back reconstruction and recovery in the country.
On 13 June 2023 the European Commission agrees to an EU guarantee enabling the EIB to provide Ukraine with €100 million in new loans to address the country’s urgent recovery needs, such as repairing damaged municipal or energy infrastructure.
29 March 2023
The EIB’s Board of Directors approves EU for Ukraine (EU4U), an initiative to finance reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine.
As part of the initiative, the EIB establishes a fund enabling the European Commission, EU Member States and other donors to support reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine. Known as the “EU for Ukraine Fund,” it provides enhanced credit to EIB loans for both public and private sector investment.
14 December 2022
At the Paris conference for the resilience and reconstruction of Ukraine, EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska confirms further expansion of the EIB’s financial and advisory support for Ukraine’s recovery and EU accession.
The EIB Institute also donates another €1 million to support Ukrainian family-style orphanages and purchase ambulances, fire trucks and generators for Ukraine.
12 October 2022
The EIB Group disburses an additional €550 million of immediate assistance to Ukraine to address its most urgent needs. These funds are part of the second €1.59 billion package of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response developed in close cooperation with the European Commission. Following a first disbursement on 15 September from this package, the disbursed amount will help Ukraine cover urgent financing needs, restore some of the most critical damaged infrastructure, resume the provision of municipal services and support cities in the process of recovering basic functions and basic services for the population. To this day, the EIB Group has disbursed in total €1.7 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The EIB Institute also announces an aid of €95 000 for two additional projects.
15 September 2022
The EIB Group disburses €500 million of immediate assistance to Ukraine to address its most urgent needs. These funds are part of the second €1.59 billion package of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response developed in close cooperation with the European Commission. On this day, President Hoyer presents to Ukraine’s Prime minister Denys Shmyhal EIB Group’s plans for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.
25 July 2022
The EIB Board, supported by the EU Commission, approves €1.59 billion of EU financial assistance for Ukraine.
18 May 2022
The EIB Board of Directors approves a €4 billion credit line to help national authorities, cities, regions and local communities in all EU Member States address urgent investment needs and help welcome and integrate people fleeing the war against Ukraine.
The EIB credit line follows the pledge announced by President Werner Hoyer on 9 April 2022 at “Stand Up for Ukraine”, a global campaign for pledging funds for Ukraine and its refugees. The credit line will be complemented by the EMBRACE Advisory Platform, supported by InvestEU Advisory Hub, JASPERS and fi-compass initiatives, and helping EU Member States to better address infrastructure needs.
9 April 2022
At “Stand Up For Ukraine,” a global fundraising event to support the victims of the Russian invasion, the EIB pledges an additional €4 billion to support Ukrainian war refugees in EU Member States. The new package will finance key social infrastructure, including housing, schools, hospitals and kindergartens.
4 April 2022
The EIB fully disburses the initial emergency solidarity package for Ukraine, within a month of its approval. The package includes €668 million in immediate assistance for the Ukrainian authorities. The EIB Institute also donates €2.5 million for humanitarian aid to help people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
4 March 2022
The EIB Board approves €668 million immediate financial support to Ukraine.
This immediate response follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read the statement expressing the EIB Group's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and strong condemnation of the Russian military invasion.
24 February 2022
Russia begins a new military aggression against Ukraine. The EIB Group expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and strongly condemns the unjustified Russian attack of the country.
Latest on EIB’s immediate support to Ukraine
EU solidarity with Ukraine
Check the latest news from other EU institutions: