EU4U Fund’s donor contributions focus on priority investments for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.
Schools and hospitals
Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs)
Digital and cybersecurity
Transport networks
On 13 July 2023, 16 Member States pledged their support to the fund.
EU for Ukraine Fund operations are currently financed by 16 donors, namely:
More countries are expected to contribute to the fund.
Donor-financed operations, through our trust funds, make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality.
These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
The EU for Ukraine Fund supports the reconstruction of municipal infrastructure and better access to finance for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Ukraine.
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
EU4U overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
-
Ukrainian school in southwestern city of Chernivtsi reopens after major EU funded renovation
A school in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi reopened today after major upgrades funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Gymnasium No. 20 – a primary and middle school – underwent a €930,000 renovation that improved conditions for more than 400 students and teachers.
-
Ukraine to rebuild infrastructure with support from Ukraine FIRST initiative
Ukraine will receive extra European support for reconstruction through a new initiative to accelerate large-scale infrastructure projects in the country. The programme, called Ukraine FIRST, aims to ensure that projects receive funding and move ahead quickly.
-
EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine
InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.
-
EU expands support for Ukraine with new financing of almost €600 million for energy, transport and business resilience
The European Union is stepping up economic support for Ukraine with almost €600 million in fresh financing for energy systems, transport networks and a range of businesses in the country. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission announced the new EU funding package at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” today in Rome. Most of the financing takes the form of EIB loans, which are backed by EU guarantees.
-
Ukrainian preschool with children from displaced families reopens after EU-backed renovation
The “Berizka” preschool in the Ukrainian village of Ulaniv reopened after a major upgrade supported by the European Union lending arm – the European Investment Bank (EIB). The €420,000 renovation highlights the EU’s commitment to restoring social infrastructure in Ukraine.
-
Ukraine: New surgical unit opens in Zhytomyr hospital under EU-backed recovery programme
A surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 in Zhytomyr opened today following a comprehensive reconstruction project supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As an important healthcare provider in the region, the hospital plays a vital role in delivering specialised surgical care to residents of Zhytomyr and to internally displaced people now living in the oblast. Thanks to EU support, over 6 000 patients will now benefit from timely, high-quality treatment every year in an improved and more efficient setting.