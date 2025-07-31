Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EU for Ukraine Fund

Listen

About

The EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U) was established in 2023 as part of a larger EU for Ukraine initiative. The fund aims to accelerate EIB Global’s support for Ukraine’s most urgent infrastructure needs and help sustain its economy. The Fund facilitates deployment of both public and private sector projects for the reconstruction of critical municipal infrastructure and improves access to finance for entrepreneurs.

The EIB stands with Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

Find out how  

At a glance

EU4U Fund’s donor contributions focus on priority investments for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

m

Donor funds committed

m

Donor financing approved

Operations

m

Expected total investment supported

Priority sectors

Schools and hospitals

Small and medium-sized companies (SMEs)

Digital and cybersecurity

Transport networks

Our donors

On 13 July 2023, 16 Member States pledged their support to the fund. 

EU for Ukraine Fund operations are currently financed by 16 donors, namely:

 

More countries are expected to contribute to the fund.

Shutterstock

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations, through our trust funds, make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality.

These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.

United Nations

How we use donor funds

We enhance the development impact of investment projects by offering:

  • credit enhancement to facilitate EIB's lending to Ukrainian counterparts,
  • interest rate subsidies, and
  • financial instruments, such as investments in equity funds.
Find out more  

Eligibility

The EU for Ukraine Fund supports the reconstruction of municipal infrastructure and better access to finance for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Ukraine.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

EU4U overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

Highlighted stories

  •
    23 July 2025

    Ukrainian school in southwestern city of Chernivtsi reopens after major EU funded renovation

    A school in the southwestern Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi reopened today after major upgrades funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Gymnasium No. 20 – a primary and middle school – underwent a €930,000 renovation that improved conditions for more than 400 students and teachers.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure
  • 11 July 2025

    Ukraine to rebuild infrastructure with support from Ukraine FIRST initiative

    Ukraine will receive extra European support for reconstruction through a new initiative to accelerate large-scale infrastructure projects in the country. The programme, called Ukraine FIRST, aims to ensure that projects receive funding and move ahead quickly.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 10 July 2025

    EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

    InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.

    Solidarity with Ukraine InvestEU Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 10 July 2025

    EU expands support for Ukraine with new financing of almost €600 million for energy, transport and business resilience

    The European Union is stepping up economic support for Ukraine with almost €600 million in fresh financing for energy systems, transport networks and a range of businesses in the country. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission announced the new EU funding package at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” today in Rome. Most of the financing takes the form of EIB loans, which are backed by EU guarantees.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Transport Energy efficiency Management committee Nadia Calviño Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Energy
  • 16 June 2025

    Ukrainian preschool with children from displaced families reopens after EU-backed renovation

    The “Berizka” preschool in the Ukrainian village of Ulaniv reopened after a major upgrade supported by the European Union lending arm – the European Investment Bank (EIB). The €420,000 renovation highlights the EU’s commitment to restoring social infrastructure in Ukraine.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Management committee Education and training Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure
  • 16 May 2025

    Ukraine: New surgical unit opens in Zhytomyr hospital under EU-backed recovery programme

    A surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 in Zhytomyr opened today following a comprehensive reconstruction project supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As an important healthcare provider in the region, the hospital plays a vital role in delivering specialised surgical care to residents of Zhytomyr and to internally displaced people now living in the oblast. Thanks to EU support, over 6 000 patients will now benefit from timely, high-quality treatment every year in an improved and more efficient setting.

    Hospitals Solidarity with Ukraine Health and life sciences Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure

Stay up to date

Latest news
More news