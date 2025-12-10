EU provides over €18 million to strengthen Ukraine’s municipal infrastructure

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has disbursed €18.4 million under the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme for energy-efficient upgrades in more than 20 schools, kindergartens and hospitals across Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Volyn oblast.

The financing is backed by the European Commission under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility.

The EIB, the bank of the European Union, has disbursed €18.4 million to support essential public services in Ukrainian cities. The financing will fund energy-efficient renovation of schools, kindergartens and hospitals, helping these facilities use less energy, reduce costs and remain fully operational for the communities they serve. The funds are backed by an EU guarantee under the European Commission’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility.

The disbursement supports three sub-projects under the EIB’s Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP). In Volyn oblast, €4.2 million will modernise three major healthcare facilities, reducing operating costs and improving the quality of services. In Ternopil, €11.3 million will fund energy-saving upgrades in 20 schools and kindergartens, including installing energy monitoring systems in all educational institutions across the city. In Zaporizhzhia, €2.9 million will be used to refurbish five education buildings, cutting energy losses and increasing safety and comfort for students and teachers.

The disbursement came as the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos visited an EIB municipal infrastructure project already well under way – the Hrybovychi landfill in Lviv, which is being reclaimed and transformed into a safe public green space and recreational zone. The works are also being supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the government of Ukraine and the City of Lviv. Kos joined Ukrainian partners and the EIB team to plant the first trees of the future park.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “Across Ukraine, communities are working tirelessly to keep essential services running and to rebuild in the face of war. The EIB is standing with them – supporting safer schools and hospitals, restoring vital local infrastructure, and creating cleaner, more resilient public spaces. These efforts are helping communities cope today while laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s long-term recovery.”

European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said: “We are helping Ukraine to restore and improve the kindergartens, schools, hospitals and green spaces that are central to their communities. Strong and reliable public infrastructure is vital for Ukraine’s recovery.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Kuleba said: “Rebuilding Ukraine begins in our communities – in the schools that need modern, energy-efficient upgrades, in the healthcare facilities that must remain safe and functional, and in the sites where long-standing challenges, like the Hrybovychi landfill in Lviv, are finally being addressed. With the support of the European Union and its bank, the EIB, municipalities can advance these priorities even during wartime. This cooperation delivers real benefits to people and supports local recovery across the country.”

Background information

The Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) is part of the €50 billion EU Ukraine Facility designed to attract public and private investments for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. It is endowed with financial instruments totalling €9.3 billion, with €7.8 billion in loan guarantees and €1.5 billion in blended finance. In March 2025, the EIB entered into a €1.95 million guarantee agreement with the European Union to support its operations in Ukraine. This guarantee is provided under the UIF. The aim of the UIF is to mobilise €40 billion of investments for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB has been working in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Bank has stepped up its financial support to help strengthen the country’s resilience and rebuild its infrastructure. Since then, the EIB has provided €4 billion in financing for Ukraine. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the Ukraine Investment Framework, a dedicated window of the Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders, in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, Member States and international partners.

The Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP) is a €400 million framework loan aimed at supporting public infrastructure projects in medium and large municipalities, such as Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Lutsk, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Sumy, Lozova and Ternopil. The programme focuses on rehabilitating and modernising municipal infrastructure, serving as a vital component of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction efforts. The UMIP supports municipalities in renewing district heating systems, improving energy efficiency in buildings, upgrading street lighting, and enhancing water supply, wastewater and solid waste management systems. The programme is jointly managed by Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories and its Ministry of Finance. To ensure successful implementation, the UMIP receives technical assistance funded by the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), managed by the EIB, the EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) and a grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) for the subproject on modernising the district heating systems in the city of Lozova.