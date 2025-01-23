Search En menu en ClientConnect
Urban development

The EIB tackles environmental and social issues by supporting projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. 

  Find out more about our work on Sustainable cities and regions

Every year, the EIB dedicates 20-30% of its lending to build resilient cities for future generations, construct social and affordable housing and provide sustainable urban services.

While providing critical services to citizens, cities have also been on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. They now need to focus on combining a sustainable economic recovery with a green recovery. 

See our main priorities  

Key areas

The EIB contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 and the Urban Agenda for the EU. Our approach aims to build more sustainable communities by focusing on five key dimensions:

Urban regeneration

Renew worn-out infrastructure and connect infrastructure with services.

Social inclusion

Encourage cities to act and invest in ways that enable everybody to participate in urban society, regardless of income, age, gender, or ethnicity.

Green and climate-smart cities

Support the set-up and implementation of climate adaptation or low-carbon strategies.

Innovation and productive cities

Help cities to take advantage of innovation and new technologies.

Cities and the circular economy

Identify and implement innovative ways to make, use, reuse and recover materials, products and energy while reducing our impact on the environment.

Main priorities

We finance projects in the following priority areas:

MULTI-SECTOR URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE AND REGENERATION

Urban regeneration revitalises cities by transforming their social, economic, cultural and environmental functions.

Our integrated approach looks at the interactions between investments. This allows us to cover multi-sector citywide investment programmes that focus on:

  • implementing suitable urban development strategies and land-use plans
  • specific area-based urban regeneration schemes
  • public buildings with cultural or administrative functions
  • certain types of property development that contribute to integrated urban regeneration
SUSTAINABLE URBAN MOBILITY

Sustainable urban mobility is a major focus of EIB urban lending. Our support focuses on:

  • upgrading and expanding urban public transport
  • replacing vehicle fleets with electric or other green fuel vehicles
  • investments in charging infrastructure
AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE HOUSING

The EIB is active in promoting affordable and sustainable housing. Our support covers the retrofitting of existing housing and the construction of new affordable and sustainable accommodation. Our offer ranges from housing schemes in small towns and rural areas with demographic challenges to development projects in large cities with very severe housing shortages.

We concentrate on:

  • increasing the supply of affordable housing to tackle market supply constraints and affordability issues
  • improving energy efficiency, accessibility and the overall quality of affordable housing
  • enhancing social inclusion and promoting diverse neighbourhoods
EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Investment in education and training is essential to promote growth, competitiveness and inclusion. Our support includes the upgrade of education-related infrastructure to meet climate resilient and pedagogical needs, but also investments to equip and enhance teachers’ skills, such as digital and pedagogical competences.

The most common city-supported investments are:

  • primary and secondary schools
  • higher education and vocational training
  • adult teaching centres
HEALTH AND LIFE SCIENCE

Our support for the health sector is aligned with the EU’s strategic priorities and aims to improve health outcomes, welfare and economic gains. 

The EIB can support projects in the below sectors:

  • health infrastructure
  • innovation in health
  • medical research
  • medical education and training
  • integrated and community care
  • health informatics/eHealth
WATER, SEWERAGE AND SOLID WASTE

Solid waste management

The EIB lending policy in the solid waste sector contributes to the implementation of EU policy. Our investment concerns solid waste projects for the:

  • separate collection of recyclable materials and bio-waste and facilities for treatment of such waste streams, including composting, anaerobic digestion and material recovery facilities
  • treatment of the residual waste that remains after upstream recycling, such as mechanical biological treatment plants and incineration plants with energy recovery
  • closure and rehabilitation of old landfills and, outside the European Union, the construction of new engineered landfills

Water and wastewater management

The EIB water sector lending orientation sets out how the EIB supports EU policy objectives in the water sector. The EIB supports investment to:

  • increase secure access to water resources
  • protect against destructive water-related events
  • ensure reliable provision of sustainable and affordable water and wastewater-related services both in quantity and quality to all stakeholders
  • promote the increase in energy efficiency measures and recovery mechanisms.
CULTURAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDINGS

The EIB recognises the critical importance of public buildings to support sound public administration, enable provision of municipal services and contribute to education, culture and local economy.

Such investments include the:

  • renovation or construction of public administrative buildings, such as law courts, community centres, municipal administration buildings
  • renovation or construction of cultural buildings and infrastructure, such as theatres, concert halls, museums, monuments, heritage trails and their associated public realm
DIGITAL ACTIVITIES

Digitalisation is a key priority area for the European Commission and the EIB recognises the importance of digital transformation. The digital economy sector is key for smart and productive cities and regions. 

Such investments include:

  • Better access to ultrafast broadband connectivity, mobile networks and relevant infrastructure to support digitalisation of city processes and digital services
  • Projects that help the introduction and deployment of digital solutions, technologies, platforms and services in the functioning of the urban economy (for example, through innovation districts) and digital public services (including education, healthcare, culture and public administration/services).
  • Projects that improve the integration of digital technology, adopt emerging technologies, improve cybersecurity or contribute to climate, environmental sustainability and the green transition.

Financing approach and advisory support

The EIB has had an important role in urban investment over the past twenty years. As the EU climate bank, we welcome the European Green Deal and will contribute significantly to its implementation. Urban and regional investment will play a key role in this.

FINANCING INSTRUMENTS

Within the EU, the EIB uses its full range of instruments in the urban sector. The Bank has established direct relationships with many cities through several instruments, such as:

We finance urban investment with a wide range of risk profiles, through:

  • national urban facilities
  • direct municipal lending with loans to municipal utilities and companies
  • private companies providing municipal services
  • special purpose enterprises with different capital structures
ADVISORY SUPPORT

The EIB also contributes to urban project preparation, knowledge creation and innovation. Our project teams provide advisory services during project preparation, due diligence and implementation.

The specific instruments available are:

custom-preview

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The Gap Fund paves the way for cities to deliver ambitious infrastructure development for low-carbon, resilient and livable cities. It provides technical assistance for early-stage planning and project preparation. It unlocks a pipeline of financially viable urban investments that contribute to local transformation, global climate goals and green recovery.

The Gap Fund was announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 and was launched in September 2020. It has already approved technical assistance for 33 cities, transforming climate ambitions into finance-ready projects. It is funded by Germany and Luxembourg and implemented by the European Investment Bank and the World Bank.

Go to dedicated website  

Recovering frontlines

Cities and towns are important pillars of EU plans to address climate change and digitalisation with COVID-19 funds. Our European municipality study looks at where investment is needed most.

Read the blog  
Getty images

Browse our projects

EIB projects under appraisal

EIB financed projects

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    23 January 2025

    Track to the sea

    Poland based, PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe upgrades and electrifies a 90-kilometre railway line, boosting freight and passenger transport to Gdynia’s port and the region

    Urban development Mobility Environment Railways Transport Climate Light rail Public transport Urban mobility Emissions Poland European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 10 December 2024

    ‘A tough decision’

    Ischia’s recovery after an earthquake and landslides is backed by a series of EU projects

    Urban development Environment Flood risk management Reconstruction Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 10 December 2024

    Finally safe

    When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection

    Flood protection Urban development Environment Water, wastewater management Poland European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 3 December 2024

    A home in Malta

    An innovative social housing project in Malta addresses growing demand and with affordable, sustainable housing.

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Malta European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 27 November 2024

    Lots of room to rent

    The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Austria European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 22 November 2024

    Rooms to grow

    Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 31 October 2024

    Ostrava’s encore

    Ostrava reinvents itself with a state-of-the-art concert hall and House of Culture, transforming the city into a modern metropolis with a vibrant cultural sector.

    Urban agenda Infrastructure Urban development Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 16 October 2024

    ‘I feel happy here’

    Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Sweden European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 10 September 2024

    The EIB: Building a stronger France and a Stronger Europe

    An innovative company developing an exoskeleton for everyday use, a farm producing climate resilient seeds, a new and sustainable transport system for the Île de France region and a manufacturing plant that will produce high efficiency lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. These are just some of many EIB Group investments in France.

    Urban development SMEs Transport France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Circular economy Mandates and partnerships Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
More stories  

