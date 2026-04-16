Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Urban development

The EIB tackles environmental and social issues by supporting projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. 

  Find out more about our work on Sustainable cities and regions

Every year, the EIB dedicates around one fourth (20-30%) of its lending to supporting resilient and inclusive cities, with a strong focus on affordable and sustainable housing, sustainable mobility and integrated urban development.

Through place‑based investments in housing, urban regeneration, sustainable transport, energy‑efficient public buildings and resilient infrastructure, the Bank helps cities address structural challenges such as affordability, climate transition and social inclusion, delivering long‑term value for citizens and future generations.

See our main priorities  

Key areas

The EIB contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 and the Urban Agenda for the EU. Our approach aims to build more sustainable communities by focusing on five key dimensions:

Urban regeneration

Renew worn-out infrastructure and connect infrastructure with services.

Social inclusion

Encourage cities to act and invest in ways that enable everybody to participate in urban society, regardless of income, age, gender, or ethnicity.

Green and climate-smart cities

Support the set-up and implementation of climate adaptation or low-carbon strategies.

Innovation and productive cities

Help cities to take advantage of innovation and new technologies.

Cities and the circular economy

Identify and implement innovative ways to make, use, reuse and recover materials, products and energy while reducing our impact on the environment.

Main priorities

We finance projects in the following priority areas:

MULTI-SECTOR URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE AND REGENERATION

Urban regeneration revitalises cities by transforming their social, economic, cultural and environmental functions.

Our integrated approach looks at the interactions between investments. This allows us to cover multi-sector citywide investment programmes that focus on:

  • implementing suitable urban development strategies and land-use plans
  • specific area-based urban regeneration schemes
  • public buildings with cultural or administrative functions
  • certain types of property development that contribute to integrated urban regeneration
SUSTAINABLE URBAN MOBILITY

Sustainable urban mobility is a major focus of EIB urban lending. Our support focuses on:

  • upgrading and expanding urban public transport
  • replacing vehicle fleets with electric or other green fuel vehicles
  • investments in charging infrastructure
AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE HOUSING

The EIB is active in promoting affordable and sustainable housing. Our support covers the retrofitting of existing housing and the construction of new affordable and sustainable accommodation. Our offer ranges from housing schemes in small towns and rural areas with demographic challenges to development projects in large cities with very severe housing shortages.

We concentrate on:

  • increasing the supply of affordable housing to tackle market supply constraints and affordability issues
  • improving energy efficiency, accessibility and the overall quality of affordable housing
  • enhancing social inclusion and promoting diverse neighbourhoods
EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Investment in education and training is essential to promote growth, competitiveness and inclusion. Our support includes the upgrade of education-related infrastructure to meet climate resilient and pedagogical needs, but also investments to equip and enhance teachers’ skills, such as digital and pedagogical competences.

The most common city-supported investments are:

  • primary and secondary schools
  • higher education and vocational training
  • adult teaching centres
HEALTH AND LIFE SCIENCE

Our support for the health sector is aligned with the EU’s strategic priorities and aims to improve health outcomes, welfare and economic gains. 

The EIB can support projects in the below sectors:

  • health infrastructure
  • innovation in health
  • medical research
  • medical education and training
  • integrated and community care
  • health informatics/eHealth
WATER, SEWERAGE AND SOLID WASTE

Solid waste management

The EIB lending policy in the solid waste sector contributes to the implementation of EU policy. Our investment concerns solid waste projects for the:

  • separate collection of recyclable materials and bio-waste and facilities for treatment of such waste streams, including composting, anaerobic digestion and material recovery facilities
  • treatment of the residual waste that remains after upstream recycling, such as mechanical biological treatment plants and incineration plants with energy recovery
  • closure and rehabilitation of old landfills and, outside the European Union, the construction of new engineered landfills

Water and wastewater management

The EIB water sector lending orientation sets out how the EIB supports EU policy objectives in the water sector. The EIB supports investment to:

  • increase secure access to water resources
  • protect against destructive water-related events
  • ensure reliable provision of sustainable and affordable water and wastewater-related services both in quantity and quality to all stakeholders
  • promote the increase in energy efficiency measures and recovery mechanisms.
CULTURAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDINGS

The EIB recognises the critical importance of public buildings to support sound public administration, enable provision of municipal services and contribute to education, culture and local economy.

Such investments include the:

  • renovation or construction of public administrative buildings, such as law courts, community centres, municipal administration buildings
  • renovation or construction of cultural buildings and infrastructure, such as theatres, concert halls, museums, monuments, heritage trails and their associated public realm
DIGITAL ACTIVITIES

Digitalisation is a key priority area for the European Commission and the EIB recognises the importance of digital transformation. The digital economy sector is key for smart and productive cities and regions. 

Such investments include:

  • Better access to ultrafast broadband connectivity, mobile networks and relevant infrastructure to support digitalisation of city processes and digital services
  • Projects that help the introduction and deployment of digital solutions, technologies, platforms and services in the functioning of the urban economy (for example, through innovation districts) and digital public services (including education, healthcare, culture and public administration/services).
  • Projects that improve the integration of digital technology, adopt emerging technologies, improve cybersecurity or contribute to climate, environmental sustainability and the green transition.

Financing approach and advisory support

The EIB has had an important role in urban investment over the past twenty years. As the EU climate bank, we welcome the European Green Deal and will contribute significantly to its implementation. Urban and regional investment will play a key role in this.

FINANCING INSTRUMENTS

Within the EU, the EIB uses its full range of instruments in the urban sector. The Bank has established direct relationships with many cities through several instruments, such as:

We finance urban investment with a wide range of risk profiles, through:

  • national urban facilities
  • direct municipal lending with loans to municipal utilities and companies
  • private companies providing municipal services
  • special purpose enterprises with different capital structures
ADVISORY SUPPORT

The EIB also contributes to urban project preparation, knowledge creation and innovation. Our project teams provide advisory services during project preparation, due diligence and implementation.

The specific instruments available are:

custom-preview

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The Gap Fund paves the way for cities to deliver ambitious infrastructure development for low-carbon, resilient and livable cities. It provides technical assistance for early-stage planning and project preparation. It unlocks a pipeline of financially viable urban investments that contribute to local transformation, global climate goals and green recovery.

The Gap Fund was announced at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 and was launched in September 2020. It has already approved technical assistance for 33 cities, transforming climate ambitions into finance-ready projects. It is funded by Germany and Luxembourg and implemented by the European Investment Bank and the World Bank.

Go to dedicated website  

Recovering frontlines

Cities and towns are important pillars of EU plans to address climate change and digitalisation with COVID-19 funds. Our European municipality study looks at where investment is needed most.

Read the blog  
Getty images

Browse our projects

EIB projects under appraisal

EIB financed projects

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    24 March 2026

    What actually makes affordable housing possible

    What affordable housing really means, who it’s for and how Europe can build more — with long-term finance, planning and smart regulation.

    Cities Urban development Podcast Affordable and sustainable housing Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 17 March 2026

    How innovative construction could help solve the industry's labour shortage

    Digitalisation and robotics will transform how we build – and make construction more attractive to young people, solving the industry’s labour shortage

    Infrastructure Urban development Digital and telecoms Podcast Affordable and sustainable housing Circular economy Sustainability European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 12 March 2026

    Green rooftops cut energy costs and cool Serbian cities

    Green rooftops and walls in Serbia are improving energy efficiency, cooling cities and helping residents live more comfortably with climate change.

    Urban development Climate change Climate Energy savings Energy efficiency Climate action Western Balkans Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 10 March 2026

    How social infrastructure investment drives inclusive growth

    Social investment is not just about social protection. It helps more people contribute to Europe’s economy. Learn where this investment is focused now and why

    Venture capital & equity Urban development Health and life sciences Podcast Affordable and sustainable housing Education and training European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 5 March 2026

    Ukraine realigns its future with Europe

    Ukraine is modernizing its railways with EIB Advisory support and switching to European gauges to ensure faster travel and trade

    Infrastructure Urban development Railways Transport Jaspers Advisory services Financial instruments Airport Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 24 February 2026

    Why energy efficiency is so important in buildings

    We need to renovate buildings faster to cut energy demand, support renewables and deliver lower, predictable costs for Europeans. Here’s how to do it.

    Urban development Climate Podcast Energy efficiency Climate action European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Romania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 30 October 2025

    The new housing action plan: A game changer

    The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 21 July 2025

    Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

    The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.

    Urban development Interviews Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Estonia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
More stories  

Stay up to date

FACTSHEETS
NEWS
More news
PUBLICATIONS
More publications
VIDEOS
More videos