Green rooftops that cool cities

After struggling to find work as a young landscape architect, Dejan Lazić set out to combine nature, technology and sustainability into practical solutions for cities. In 2001, he founded Green Decor, a Serbian company specialising in green roofs and walls.

Starting a business was risky. Lazić invested his entire savings — €8 000 — without a single guaranteed contract. What set his company apart was speed, technical reliability and an early focus on modular solutions that could be installed quickly on public and private buildings.

“Our goal was to bring nature back into cities through technically reliable, energy‑efficient and long‑lasting solutions,” says Lazić.

Green Decor was the first company in Serbia to introduce hydroseeding on hard‑to‑reach terrain, such as steep roadside slopes. Building on that experience, it developed modular green roof and wall systems tailored to local climate conditions.

What makes the system work