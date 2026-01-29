SMEs and mid-caps

Small businesses and mid-caps are a key part of the global economy. They create jobs and drive economic development and innovation. Europe's 23 million smaller businesses represent 99% of all businesses and provide around three-quarters of all jobs.

There are many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with fresh ideas, compelling new products or services and high-growth potential. However, they often have difficulty finding financing. The European Union fosters entrepreneurship, encourages the creation of new companies and helps small businesses grow, and it is particularly committed to making it easier for Europe's innovative firms to get access to finance.

In 2025, the EIB Group provided around €17.8 billion for SMEs. To support small businesses, the EIB Group partners with a wide network of commercial banks, National Promotional Banks and Institutions, leasing companies, venture capital and private equity funds, angel investors and other providers. We especially target regions where access to finance is an obstacle to economic growth.

The EIB Group supports companies at all stages of development. The EIB Group provides direct financing to mid-caps. We also offer venture debt financing.