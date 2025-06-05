With the assistance of the Bank, the city is taking several steps to ensure that public services and infrastructure address the needs of women and other underrepresented groups, such as the elderly, those of different abilities and the LGBTQI+ community.

“We analysed a lot of data, mobility patterns, safety concerns, and access to essential services through a gender lens,” says Patricia Fernández, a senior advisor at the European Investment Bank. “Bologna was ready to reduce the disparities, develop tools to set investment priorities and make the city more accessible for everyone.”

Areas where gender-sensitive approaches are being applied include lighting in public places, locations of pedestrian crossings, the design of bicycle networks, and the availability of childcare facilities near major employment areas.