“Our objective is to create a more just, fair and sustainable city.”
The European Investment Bank has supported Bologna through various investments for almost 30 years. In 2021, the Bank approved a €50 million loan to help Bologna implement a climate action and urban regeneration plan. Under this plan, the city will modernise public buildings to make them more resilient to climate change and earthquakes. This work will mainly help schools, kindergartens and administrative buildings and social housing. Bologna is also promoting sustainable mobility and renewing parks and other public open spaces.
“Sustainability is not an isolated climate concern, but is linked to social and economic aspects,” says Mariagrazia Bonzagni, project manager and director of planning and statistics for Bologna. “We first needed to map and understand where the main gender gaps were in our city. The advisory support of the European Investment Bank was crucial to develop the IT and technical tools to accomplish this work.”
“We were eager to start using the manual and the atlas,” Bonzagni says.
Working with Cleto Carlini, the director of mobility and public works, the city identified two pilot projects: a school in the Borgo Panigale-Reno neighbourhood and the “Via della Conoscenza,” a major cycle pedestrian path that connects research facilities, public spaces and historical sites.
There is also an economic advantage to gender-inclusive urban planning. When cities serve a diverse population, this helps economic growth because more women participate in the workforce through improved access to public services, including transportation. “This growth will benefit everyone, and women in particular, because they will be able to lead independent lives,” says Clancy, the deputy mayor.
Bologna’s work to redefine urban planning with a gender approach can be a blueprint for other cities.
“By weaving this inclusive touch into the urban fabric, we create better cities and societies,” Clancy says.