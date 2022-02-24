The EIB stands with Ukraine

We condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since the start of the war in 2022, we have provided more than €2.2 billion for Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including water management, transport and energy security, among other areas. In 2024, we invested €266 million in shoring up the country’s social infrastructure and businesses. We also secured guarantees for more than €2 billion through our EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s Ukraine facility. This financing will be used for recovery and reconstruction starting in 2025.

Our support is unshakable – we have and will continue to stand with Ukraine.