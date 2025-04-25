Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Ukraine and the EIB

Since 2007, our operations in Ukraine have supported municipal infrastructure, transport, roads, energy and small businesses. This support has been amplified following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Our financing in Ukraine focuses on restoring vital infrastructure and economic revitalisation. Our activities in the country are in full support of Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. This support aligns with the decision made in December 2023 by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.

 Learn more about our Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response packages and our EU for Ukraine Fund.

In Ukraine, we have focused on:

INFRASTRUCTURE

We finance projects to rehabilitate or construct municipal and social infrastructure in Ukraine, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities, social housing, water and wastewater facilities, public lighting and other services. We support energy-efficient upgrades and green projects that strengthen Ukraine’s energy independence. We also help rebuild buildings damaged in the war, as well as address the needs of internally displaced people.

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

We invest in upgrading high-voltage power lines, substations and enhancing the overall reliability of Ukraine’s energy system. We also finance emergency repairs to hydropower plants and other energy infrastructure damaged by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Transport

We support road infrastructure, including the repair of the M-09 road, a vital transport artery between Ukraine and Poland. We also financed the modernisation of urban public transport, including the acquisition of new trolleybuses, trams, buses and metro cars in Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lutsk and Lviv, among others.

PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT

We bolster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by extending credit lines to local banks. Our loan guarantees have helped sustain more than 140 000 jobs since 2014. We have also supported SMEs impacted by the war in Ukraine and nearby countries through our EU4Business Guarantee Facility and our EU for Ukraine Fund.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Ukraine.

2007

START OF OPERATIONS

63

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

7.93 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

15

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Ukraine by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Ukraine

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Ukraine and beyond

  •
    25 April 2025

    Our support for Ukraine in 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    SMEs Railways Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Water, wastewater management Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 24 October 2024

    ‘All of us are helping each other’

    Recovery work brings Ukrainians urgent services to secure energy for winter and help women keep things running while the men are in the army

    Solidarity with Ukraine EU for Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 9 September 2024

    Ukrainian Paralympians: From Poltava to Paris

    Meet the Ukrainian Men's Sitting Volleyball team, who made it to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The team trained for this monumental event at the Kolos Sports and Rehabilitation Complex in Reshetylivka, Poltava Oblast, which was renovated with our support. Opened in 2023 amid war, it has become a hub for people with disabilities and professional athletes, including Ukraine’s national Paralympic and Deaflympic teams.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
  • 23 August 2024

    Business in a bomb shelter

    The EU finances a private equity firm that helps Ukrainian companies expand internationally during the war

    SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Covid-19 Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 27 May 2024

    How to boost business during a war

    EU for Ukraine Fund supports a private equity firm that is helping Ukrainian companies expand internationally, in spite of the war

    SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 25 March 2024

    Krakow: Climate and social projects for a sustainable and inclusive city

    We help Krakow achieve climate neutrality and provide, at the same time, improved social infrastructure for a city committed to help Ukrainian refugees.

    Urban development Social sustainability Solidarity with Ukraine Affordable and sustainable housing Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 7 December 2023

    A lightbulb moment

    Company creates lightweight solar panels to provide renewable energy access for urban dwellers.

    Institutional EIB Institute Germany Ukraine Portugal Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment
  • 23 November 2023

    ‘We will never abandon them’

    From hospitals to transport, EU bank support helps Ukrainian cities in the struggle to maintain access to water, electricity, heating and healthcare Country: Ukraine

    Infrastructure Transport Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 5 October 2023

    Green and humane

    Kraków is upgrading urban infrastructure to make a greener city for residents and aid Ukrainian families

    Infrastructure Urban development Social sustainability Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure

