Ukraine and the EIB

Our financing in Ukraine focuses on restoring vital infrastructure and economic revitalisation. Our activities in the country are in full support of Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. This support aligns with the decision made in December 2023 by the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine.
Learn more about our Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response packages and our EU for Ukraine Fund.
In Ukraine, we have focused on:
We finance projects to rehabilitate or construct municipal and social infrastructure in Ukraine, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities, social housing, water and wastewater facilities, public lighting and other services. We support energy-efficient upgrades and green projects that strengthen Ukraine’s energy independence. We also help rebuild buildings damaged in the war, as well as address the needs of internally displaced people.
We invest in upgrading high-voltage power lines, substations and enhancing the overall reliability of Ukraine’s energy system. We also finance emergency repairs to hydropower plants and other energy infrastructure damaged by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
We support road infrastructure, including the repair of the M-09 road, a vital transport artery between Ukraine and Poland. We also financed the modernisation of urban public transport, including the acquisition of new trolleybuses, trams, buses and metro cars in Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lutsk and Lviv, among others.
We bolster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by extending credit lines to local banks. Our loan guarantees have helped sustain more than 140 000 jobs since 2014. We have also supported SMEs impacted by the war in Ukraine and nearby countries through our EU4Business Guarantee Facility and our EU for Ukraine Fund.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Ukraine.
2007
€ 7.93 bn
EIB activity in Ukraine by sector
(since start of operations)
Get EIB support in Ukraine
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Small projects
Loans below €25m
Large projects
Loans over €25m
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
