For as long as he can remember, Anton Chornyi wanted to work in education. He isn’t about to let Russia’s war against Ukraine get in the way.

“Crisis brings opportunities,” says Chornyi, who in 2021 made it onto Forbes Ukraine’s 30 under 30 list of notable young entrepreneurs. “It’s important that we not let the war stop us, because education is a fundamental part of any society.”

Chornyi is chief executive of GoIT, an educational company in Ukraine that offers online technology courses around the world. He joined the company in 2017 as the “client happiness manager.” He was looking for a job that was not too hierarchical or bureaucratic. GoIT fitted this bill and allowed Chornyi to explore his creativity while helping students excel in their courses and find jobs.

“At one point, I decided to offer students free team projects to let them practice what they were learning,” he says. “As a result of the practical experience the students gained from these projects, the number of jobs they found increased. This brought more loyalty from the students to GoIT and planted the seeds for my success.”