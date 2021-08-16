© Renewcell H&M blue dress. The dress is part of H&M’s “conscious” collection.

Renewcell’s process also helps the climate and the environment. Like other clothmakers, it uses cellulose to make textile fibres. By harvesting cellulose from textile waste, instead of extracting it from wood, the company helps reduce deforestation, preserves habitats and prevents biodiversity loss.

“Circular economy is a key element of the European Green Deal,” says Darragh Mac Neill, senior industry specialist at the European Investment Bank. “In particular, there is a rising concern about textile waste. More than a half of discarded garments in Europe end up in a landfill or are incinerated, while only 1% are recycled. So we are faced with a compelling need to change how we deal with valuable natural resources”

The production of natural textiles such as linen and cotton also consumes a lot of water.

“The world population is growing and everyone needs clothes,” says Céline Rottier, a loan officer at the European Investment Bank who worked on the Renewcell deal. “But the fashion industry needs to become more sustainable and resilient for the future. Re-using and recycling are the only way to make the transition to a circular production model.”

A COVID-19 step change

The COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity to speed up this transition.

Lockdowns and other health restrictions have caused major disruptions in the clothing supply chain and accelerated the shift towards online distribution. Customers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their shopping choices and expect companies to meet higher ethical and environmental standards. Many fashion brands are emerging from the crisis with a greater emphasis on sustainability.

Innovation is also speeding up the sustainability transition. “That’s where we step in,” says Elsa Lopez Formoso, another loan officer at the European Investment Bank. “We bridge the gap caused by the innovation death valley.”

The “Valley of Death” is a term used by entrepreneurs to describe the tricky phase between research and development and the successful implementation of an innovation. Companies often receive grants and various types of limited financing during the early stages of product development. However, when companies are ready to move to full-scale production, they often find it difficult to raise large amounts of money from private investors, because of the risk inherent in new technologies.

“That’s where the European Investment Bank’s finance and stamp of approval can allow the private sector to feel confident enough to invest in scaling-up circular innovation,” says Cavalli-Björkman, the marketing officer at Renewcel. “This way, we can get everyone involved in a sustainable future.”