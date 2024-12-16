Europeans bought 130 million new smartphones in 2023. The production of each phone emitted 80 kg of CO 2 . Refurbished smartphones have a 78% lower carbon footprint, but only 25% of pre-owned phones in Europe are resold. That’s nearly 98 million smartphones that aren’t refurbished—a significant missed opportunity to cut carbon emissions.

A Finnish company, Swappie, is seizing that opportunity, refurbishing and reselling smartphones to help customers shrink their carbon footprint and embrace the circular economy.

And it all started when Sami Marttinen was scammed.

“I bought a used phone online,” recalls Marttinen, “but it never arrived.”

After reporting the fraud to the police and realising such scams were common, Marttinen and his partner saw a business opportunity. “The entrepreneur in me woke up the next day. We did some research, and that’s how Swappie was born.”