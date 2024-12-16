“Our goal is to make refurbished mainstream.”
Europeans bought 130 million new smartphones in 2023. The production of each phone emitted 80 kg of CO2. Refurbished smartphones have a 78% lower carbon footprint, but only 25% of pre-owned phones in Europe are resold. That’s nearly 98 million smartphones that aren’t refurbished—a significant missed opportunity to cut carbon emissions.
A Finnish company, Swappie, is seizing that opportunity, refurbishing and reselling smartphones to help customers shrink their carbon footprint and embrace the circular economy.
And it all started when Sami Marttinen was scammed.
“I bought a used phone online,” recalls Marttinen, “but it never arrived.”
After reporting the fraud to the police and realising such scams were common, Marttinen and his partner saw a business opportunity. “The entrepreneur in me woke up the next day. We did some research, and that’s how Swappie was born.”
Going circular
With over 41 billion smart devices expected to be online by 2025, the amount of e-waste is growing. The European Union generates five million tonnes of e-waste annually.
Smartphones play a crucial role in this issue, because they contain critical raw materials like cobalt and lithium, which are essential for everything from electric vehicle batteries to renewable energy storage. If only 50% of the smartphones sold in 2023 were refurbished or recycled, Europe could save or recover 1365 tonnes of cobalt and 195 tonnes of lithium – more than half of the 380 tonnes produced by Europe’s largest producer, Portugal, in 2023.
That’s why the European Investment Bank supported the company with €17 million in venture debt financing, backed by the InvestEU programme. The initiative aims to trigger more than €372 billion in additional investment between 2021 and 2027.
“Swappie’s work reduces e-waste and new raw material use, which is crucial for the European Investment Bank, as it aligns with our commitment to a circular economy and sustainable innovation,” says Iwona Biernat, the loan officer working on the project at the European Union’s lending arm.
SWAPPIE (I EU G)
Swappie is an online end to end platform that empowers customers to buy refurbished Iphones (''buy smart, not new''). Swappie makes refurbishment mainstream by purchasing old devices, repairing them to the highest standards and reintroducing them back to the market with a 1 year guarantee. The project consists of R&D expenses, mainly related to automation, and internal marketing costs.