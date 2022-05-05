The founders of Recosi believe in the “triple bottom line” model for running a business. The term, first coined by the sustainability expert John Elkington in 1994, proposes that instead of one bottom line there should be three: profit, people and the planet.

To those ends, Recosi’s business, with partnering operations in Ireland, Slovenia and the United States, hires disadvantaged people and trains them to refurbish used computers and other electronics equipment and then resell it. When possible, Recosi sells the items to other social enterprises or organisations that often cannot afford new equipment.

“We’re creating jobs for disadvantaged people, and we’re extending the lifecycle of products and therefore saving lots of precious material that would be needed for the production of a new laptop,” says Katja Zajko, one of the company’s founders and the head of its operations in Slovenia.

Since its founding in 2014, the organisation has refurbished and resold more than 150,000 items, most of which would have ended up in a landfill, Katja says.

The amount of computer and other electronic waste is staggering. According to the most recent report by the United Nations’ Global e-Waste Monitor, in 2019 a record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide. This number is expected to keep rising. The same report says that only 17.4% of that waste was collected and recycled. This means that gold, silver, copper, platinum and other high-value, recoverable materials conservatively valued at $57 billion were mostly dumped or burned rather than being collected for treatment and reuse.