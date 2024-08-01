In the 1980s and 1990s, walking the streets of Kenya’s major urban centres was not always a pretty sight. The government garbage collection system had all but collapsed. Private companies stepped in, but they charged high prices. Only the wealthy could afford garbage collection. Less than 30% of solid waste was picked up from the streets. Things are better today, but it is still far from ideal. Improved collections have led to cleaner streets, but now the garbage is piling up at dumpsites. The sites are filling up quickly as the populations of urban centres increase. The city of Kisumu in western Kenya is one example of a big urban area struggling to deal with rising levels of solid waste. The European Investment Bank and the German development agency Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) are helping the county government in Kisumu come up with new ways to handle garbage by offering technical assistance worth about €170,000 from the City Climate Finance Gap Fund. This is helping the city study the benefits of building a plant to turn organic waste into a biogas that can be used for cooking and into a fertiliser for farming. “This project has the potential to change the lives of many residents by providing clean cooking gas and organic fertiliser for farmers,” says Everlyne Otieno, an urban development specialist at the European Investment Bank’s regional office in Nairobi. “This also will have a major impact on women and young girls, because it will make their lives easier.” Read how Kenya is becoming a leader in green innovation and renewable energy.

Getting climate projects off the ground

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund is a so-called trust fund managed by the European Investment Bank, with GIZ as a partner. The fund, financed by Germany and Luxembourg, helps cities in developing countries prepare climate-action projects that are in the early stages.

The pilot biogas plant in Kisumu.



The Kisumu biogas project will improve the city’s solid waste system by collecting organic waste from four farmer’s markets and six informal settlements. The project supports a circular economy, because it turns waste into a new product that helps people’s lives. There will be many benefits for the county, beginning with lower greenhouse gas emissions from landfill waste. The project, which is still being studied, will collect 16 000 tonnes of waste and keep it out of dumpsites or open areas over a four-year period. Daniel Odhiambo, who lives in a Kisumu informal settlement and works at one of the restaurants that operates near the Lake Victoria beach, appreciates the environmental and health benefits of the biogas project. Most of the restaurants use firewood or charcoal to cook meals. He says biogas gives people an important and safer alternative to burning wood or charcoal inside homes and businesses. He knows this firsthand, because a pilot biogas plant has been set up to serve restaurants by the lake.

Daniel Odhiambo, in a kitchen that uses biogas.



“By using biogas, we are not going to cut down so many trees for charcoal and firewood,” he says. “Also, there are so many people dying due to respiratory diseases caused by smoke inhalation. With biogas, we are saving our health, our money and the environment.” Read how a big water and sewer project is improving lives in western Kenya.

Keeping waste out of open spaces

In Kisumu, over 70% of the solid waste is organic. This includes waste generated in farmers’ markets, kitchen waste from residential areas such as informal settlements, and food waste from restaurants and other commercial operations. Only a small portion of this waste is collected and sent to a dumpsite in Kasese, about 40 kilometres away from the Kisumu central business district. Most of the waste ends up in the drainage systems or in open spaces. A lot of this waste can be used to make biogas for cooking, or to make manure and liquid fertilizer for farming. Biogas is produced by crushing waste into small pieces, adding liquid and then heating it in big tanks. The gas develops through a process known as anaerobic digestion.

Liquid organic fertiliser made from the biogas process helps farmers’ crops.



In the Kisumu area, an estimated 30,000 people will gain access to biogas, reducing households’ needs to burn wood, charcoal or other fuels. This will also reduce deforestation, and the fertiliser made from the project will help farmers’ crop yields. About 20% of Kisumu County’s farmers are expected to use this fertilizer. While most people in urban areas are able to afford liquid petroleum gas for cooking in their homes, many rural residents or those living in informal settlements rely on firewood or charcoal for cooking. Having gas in a home helps women and girls a lot. In Kenya, women and girls in rural areas spend up to three hours a day collecting firewood. This does not include the time it takes to prepare the food and clean up afterward. Young girls and women bear the brunt of kitchen work in any Kenyan household.

Problems caused by wood burning in homes