The City Climate Finance Gap Fund help cities to take climate action.
Donor funds committed
Donors financing approved
cities supported
Priority sectors
Climate-smart urbanisation
Urban climate resilience and adaptation
Water and sewerage
Urban mobility
Energy efficient affordable housing
Our donors
Germany and Luxembourg are the first countries to contribute to the EIB-managed City Climate Finance Gap Fund.
Sustainable Development Goals
Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund.
Donor-funded instruments
The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The City Climate Finance Gap Fund provides technical assistance and advisory services to cities.
Eligibility
Cities in countries that are eligible for official development assistance, according to the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list, may receive funding from the City Climate Finance Gap Fund for urban climate action projects.
They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.
Key publications
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
Gap Fund overview
This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund, or the Gap Fund, supports cities with early-stage technical assistance for low-carbon, climate-resilient urban development plans and projects.
Highlighted stories
Is it trash or a hidden gem?
A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops
The EIB helps cities adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change
The European Investment Bank supports the City Climate Finance Gap Fund. A financial instrument that provides cities in developing countries the help they need to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change. See how the Gap Fund helps cities in Uganda find ways to improve their waste treatment.
Urban upgrade
With lessons learned over its two years of operation, the Gap Fund climate initiative aims to expand its technical assistance to as many as 40 new cities over the next year
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - supporting cities around the world
This video presents the second round of city announcements benefitting from the Gap Fund. The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), are implementing theCity Climate Finance Gap Fund, a new partnership supporting green, inclusive, resilient, creative and competitive cities in developing countries. Through donor-supported technical assistance, with a target of at least 100 million in funding, the Gap Fund aims to unlock an estimated 4 billion to help cities transform climate ambition into finance-ready projects.
A new fund for a new urban future
As cities recover from the pandemic, they must anticipate a future of climate threats. The head of a massive climate investment fund shows how to build urban resilience to future shocks
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - Paving the way for low-carbon, resilient and liveable cities
The COVID-19 pandemic gave us insight into how to collectively rebuild and reimagine the cities of the future. Stay tuned for a new partnership to tackle this issue and aiming at low-carbon, sustainable recovery.