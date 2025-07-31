Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

City Climate Finance Gap Fund

Listen

About

Established in 2020, the City Climate Finance Gap Fund is a climate action trust fund that provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries. Cities play a critical role in advancing global efforts to combat climate change and while a number of cities are developing important climate action projects, many lack the resources and capacity to advance them beyond the planning stage. The City Climate Finance Gap Fund seeks to address this shortfall by providing the technical assistance needed to turn climate-focused ideas into concrete urban project proposals.

The trust fund is part of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund Initiative is implemented jointly by the World Bank and the European Investment Bank in partnership with GIZ and several other partners. It has already raised a total amount of €105 million in donor commitments.

Apply for funding  
custom-preview

At a glance

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund help cities to take climate action.

million

Donor funds committed

million

Donors financing approved

cities supported

Priority sectors

Climate-smart urbanisation

Urban climate resilience and adaptation

Water and sewerage

Urban mobility

Energy efficient affordable housing

Our donors

  Germany and   Luxembourg are the first countries to contribute to the EIB-managed City Climate Finance Gap Fund.

Shutterstock

Sustainable Development Goals

Donor-financed operations through our trust funds make a direct contribution to several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our collective actions unlock billions of euros in investment to combat climate change, eradicate poverty and fight inequality. These are some of the global goals targeted by our trust fund. 

United Nations

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses donor funds to enhance the development impact of investment projects. The City Climate Finance Gap Fund provides technical assistance and advisory services to cities.

Find out more  

Eligibility

© Serkan Ogdum/Shutterstock

Cities in countries that are eligible for official development assistance, according to the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee list, may receive funding from the City Climate Finance Gap Fund for urban climate action projects.

They include countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the EU’s Neighbourhood, Latin America and the Pacific.

Key publications

31 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
31 July 2025

Gap Fund overview

This flyer provides an overview of the trust fund's activities in 2024.

11 April 2023

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund

The City Climate Finance Gap Fund, or the Gap Fund, supports cities with early-stage technical assistance for low-carbon, climate-resilient urban development plans and projects.

Climate and environment

Highlighted stories

  •
    1 August 2024

    Is it trash or a hidden gem?

    A biogas project in western Kenya will use trash to make cooking safer, improve the lives of women and help farmers’ crops

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Circular economy Mandates and partnerships Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 15 September 2023

    The EIB helps cities adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change

    The European Investment Bank supports the City Climate Finance Gap Fund. A financial instrument that provides cities in developing countries the help they need to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change. See how the Gap Fund helps cities in Uganda find ways to improve their waste treatment.

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 22 September 2022

    Urban upgrade

    With lessons learned over its two years of operation, the Gap Fund climate initiative aims to expand its technical assistance to as many as 40 new cities over the next year

    Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 9 June 2021

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - supporting cities around the world

    This video presents the second round of city announcements benefitting from the Gap Fund. The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), are implementing theCity Climate Finance Gap Fund, a new partnership supporting green, inclusive, resilient, creative and competitive cities in developing countries. Through donor-supported technical assistance, with a target of at least 100 million in funding, the Gap Fund aims to unlock an estimated 4 billion to help cities transform climate ambition into finance-ready projects.

    Urban development Water Institutional Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Renewable energy Water, wastewater management Energy efficiency City Climate Finance Gap Fund Sustainable transport Mandates and partnerships Vanuatu Ecuador Montenegro Ukraine South Africa Mexico Asia and the Pacific Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 24 September 2020

    A new fund for a new urban future

    As cities recover from the pandemic, they must anticipate a future of climate threats. The head of a massive climate investment fund shows how to build urban resilience to future shocks

    Infrastructure Urban development Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 23 September 2020

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - Paving the way for low-carbon, resilient and liveable cities

    The COVID-19 pandemic gave us insight into how to collectively rebuild and reimagine the cities of the future. Stay tuned for a new partnership to tackle this issue and aiming at low-carbon, sustainable recovery.

    Urban development Institutional Partnerships Partners City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Useful pages

   Discover the dedicated City Climate Gap Fund website

   Get connected

   Learn more about FELICITY - Financing Energy for Low-carbon Investment - Cities Advisory Facility

   The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: Latest EIB Annual Report

Stay up to date

Latest news
More news