The City Climate Finance Gap Fund - supporting cities around the world

This video presents the second round of city announcements benefitting from the City Climate Finance Gap Fund. The World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB) in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), are implementing the City Climate Finance Gap Fund, a new partnership supporting green, inclusive, resilient, creative and competitive cities in developing countries. Through donor-supported technical assistance, with a target of at least 100 million in funding, the Gap Fund aims to unlock an estimated 4 billion to help cities transform climate ambition into finance-ready projects.

