Otieno’s home also is not connected to a sewer system, so she installed a septic tank to handle the wastewater. If there were sewage and water treatment plants in the area, she and her neighbours would be more than willing to pay for those services, she says.

Critical international work

The Kisumu County government has been trying to help people like Atieno and Otieno. The goal is for all residents to have clean, piped water. There has been significant improvement compared to a few years ago, but a lot more needs to be done.

The main challenges are from old and dilapidated pumps, and water treatment facilities that are not working properly. There are many leaky pipes. There is no sewer network sufficient to collect the waste water into the existing treatment plants. The result is raw sewage entering Lake Victoria. This hurts the water quality, because the lake is the main source of water for the city.

The European Investment Bank funding and assistance from other international organisations are critical to this work, said Chrispine Juma, the former acting head of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency, which oversees the project. It has become increasingly hard to attract investors in the water sector in Kenya as the returns are not attractive, he said.

Cutting Lake Victoria pollution

The Kisumu project will improve water treatment facilities and piping for the area, as well as adding a third wastewater treatment plant and installing sewer networks to connect households to proper sanitation pipes, thus reducing the pollution of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

The first phase of the project is nearing completion in 2024, and residents have started reaping some benefits. Water provision and coverage has improved from 26% to 60%. The goal is 90%, when the project is done. Only 8% of the population was previously connected to a sewer network. That’s expected to grow to 40%. More than 1 700 sewer connections will be installed to help serve around 600 000 residents of Kisumu. In the informal settlements, the percentage of homes with access to clean water is expected to grow to 70%.

The European Investment Bank, as one of the largest global investors in water and wastewater treatment, is investing in similar water projects around the world. Over the last decade, the EU’s financing arm provided more than €33 billion for over 300 water projects.