Finland’s forests cover more than three quarters of the country’s landscape and most of it, 61%, is privately owned. That’s 20.3 million hectares available for forestry industries like timber, pulp and paper.

Growing concern over climate change and sustainability, however, has led to a drop in the demand for paper, hurting Finland’s economy. At the same time, the northern region, where a quarter of Finland’s forest lies, is an EU cohesion region where incomes are far lower than in the rest of the country.

There’s promise of a major boost to the Finland’s economy, however, from an innovative new sustainable bioproduct mill run by Finnish forest bioproducts company Metsä Fibre, part of Metsä Group. The mill will generate vast amounts of renewable energy besides it main product, pulp and also other bioproduct such as tall oil and turpentine.

“Our concept combines efficient use of raw materials, with energy and environmental efficiency,” says Jari-Pekka Johansson, project director of the new Kemi bioproduct mill. The mill uses 100% of the wood and produces a wide range of other biological products, which can replace fossil materials and fuels.

Wood by-products to produce energy

The mill will produce energy through an innovative process that transforms unused tree bark into biogas that can be used to replace fossil fuels.

Metsä Fibre has also invested in a sulphuric acid plant that uses sulphur compounds that are a by-product of the mill’s pulp process. The mill will collect odorous gases and produce sulphuric acid of them, which is a basic chemical needed in the pulp production. The self-sufficiency of sulphuric acid leads the new mill a step closer to closed chemical circulation. It further improves the environmental performance of the bioproduct mill.

Approximately half the bark from our mill will be gasified, and half will be used as biofuel,” says Johansson.