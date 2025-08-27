Unlocking investments in affordable and sustainable housing in Europe: the EIB Group Action Plan
Friday, 4 July 2025
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET)
Keynote:
- Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank
Panellists:
- Nikolina Brnjac, Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing
- Januš Kizenevič, Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania
- Matthew Baldwin, Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing
- Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General of Housing Europe
- Tanguy Desrousseaux, Director for Housing, Cities and Regions Projects, EIB
Moderator:
Mary O’Mahony, European Investment Bank
This lunch dialogue featured the presentation of the new EIB Group Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. This will be followed by a strategic discussion with high-level representatives from the Commission, European Parliament, Member States and housing community on how to put EIB enhanced support to good use and how to combine efforts from all levels – local, regional, national and European levels – to mobilise both public and private investments for affordable housing. This will lead to a reflection on the upcoming Pan-European Investment Platform as well as the non-financial barriers to be addressed in the European Affordable Housing Plan expected for 2026.
Unlocking potential for regional development through social investments: Lessons from the latest EIB Cohesion Report
Monday 23 September 2024
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET)
Programme:
12.00-12.30: Registration and networking lunch
12.30-14.00: Panel followed by Q&A
Keynote:
- Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank
Panellists:
- Ľubica Karvašová, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development (REGI)
- Tanya Hristova, Mayor of Gabrovo and Chair of SEDEC Commission, European Committee of the Regions
- Andriana Sukova, Deputy Director-General, DG for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission
- Nicola de Michelis, Acting Deputy Director-General, DG for Regional and Urban Policy, European Commission
Moderator
- Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank
Watch the recording here
Building up Security and Defence Investment Ecosystems: the NIF and EIF join forces
Tuesday 2 July 2024
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels
Speakers:
- Robert de Groot, Vice-President, EIB
- Dr. Klaus Hommels, Chair, NIF
- Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive, EIF
- James Appathurai, Acting Assistant Secretary General, NATO
- François Arbault, Director Defence Industry, Directorate-General Defence Industry and Space, EC
- Andrea Traversone, Managing Partner, NIF
- Anna Panagopoulou, Director, DG Research & Innovation, EC
Moderators:
- Hristo Stoykov, Director Advisory Services, EIB
- Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF
A main challenge that remains in Europe’s defence ecosystem and security is to encourage fund managers to invest in dual-use, and subsequently enhance access to finance for EU start-ups and SMEs developing deep technologies with dual-use applications. Against this background, EIF and NIF will increase joint efforts to act together as anchor investors, enhance outreach to private funds and support the readiness of managers willing to invest in dual-use sectors.
Economic convergence in the enlarged EU: achievements to date and key challenges ahead
Monday 17 June 2024
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- László Andor, Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner
- Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank
- Virginija Gecaite, Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States
- Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive, European Policy Centre
Moderator:
- Clare Denvir, Senior Advisor, European Investment Bank
Watch the recording here
Launch of HERA Invest - Global health threats, from preparedness to treatment. What can Europe do to support innovative businesses?
Monday 2 October 2023
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- Thomas Östros, Vice-President, European Investment Bank
- Pierre Delsaux, Director-General, HERA, European Commission
- Hugues Bultot, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells
- Peter Beyer, Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership
- Felicitas Riedl, Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank
- Alessandro Izzo, Director EU Lending Operations - Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance Department, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Simon Pickard, Network Director, Science|Business
Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has been created, offering Europe a comprehensive mechanism for concerted actions on epidemic and biosecurity threats.
The EIB has been historically involved in addressing the needs of healthcare systems.
The signature of the EUR 100m HERA Invest Top-Up between HERA and the EIB (within the broader InvestEU framework) is offering EIB the unique opportunity to support relevant European projects towards market approval and successful commercialisation. Policy makers, industry leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders were invited to this Lunch Dialogue to mark this important event.
Watch the recording here
EIB Cohesion Report 2022-2023 - Investing in strategic technologies for inclusive, green and digital transition in cohesion regions
Monday 18 September 2023
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President, European Investment Bank
- Hugo Sobral, Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms
- Alejandro Blanco Fernández, Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU
- Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions
- Werner Schmidt, Director for Urban and Territorial Development, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank
All regions will need to transform in the coming decades to reach the EU’s climate goals. However, not all regions in Europe have the same starting point. Different regions have different investment needs and innovation potential. The European Investment Bank is committed to bring more investments to less developed and transition regions, and facilitate innovation and deployment of new technologies in these regions. In 2022, the EIB Group financed a record high of €28.4 billion in investment projects in cohesion regions, of which 66% were for climate action and environmental sustainability. Cohesion and climate objectives go hand in hand, but what about cohesion and innovation?
Watch the recording here
Key findings from the EIB Cohesion report
EIB activity in Latin America and the Caribbean: Delivering on the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda
Wednesday 28 June 2023
at the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- Ricardo Mourinho Felix, EIB Vice-President
- Heike Schneider, Deputy Head of Division, EEAS
- Felice Zaccheo, Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission
- Fernando Cabezas, Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU
- Maider Makua, Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation
- Kristin Lang, Head of Division, European Investment Bank
The EU is a leading provider of funding for sustainable and inclusive development to Latin America and Caribbean countries, allocating around €3.4 billion for bilateral and regional programmes under NDICI-Global Europe for 2021-2027. In line with EU priorities and in light of its role as the EU Climate Bank, the EIB Group, through its specialised arm EIB Global, is playing a key role in supporting climate action, adaptation and environmental sustainability in LAC countries. To date, EIB Global has invested over €13.4 billion financing over 370 projects in the region.
In view of the upcoming EU-CELAC summit and ongoing EU Global Gateway flagship projects, the panel discussed the investment opportunities, challenges and gaps in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, with a focus on smart, clean infrastructures and energy and transport sectors.
Watch the recording here
EIB support to the water sector: Sector orientations and evaluation of projects outside the EU
Monday 05 June 2023
in the EIB Brussels Office, Rond-point R. Schuman, 6 - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- Arnaud de Vanssay, Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission
- Thomas van Gilst, Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank
- Milena Reinfeld, Senior Evaluator, Evaluation Division, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Mary O'Mahony, Senior Policy Officer, European Investment Bank
Water is a critical resource, and it is an integral part of the green transition in the EU and beyond. The EIB is one of the largest multilateral lenders in the water sector, and finances, on average, more than €2 billion per year of water projects both inside and outside the EU. Last year the independent evaluation function of the EIB Group assessed the Bank’s support for the water sector outside the EU to determine what worked and what didn’t work with specific focus on development outcomes and the contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The 2023 water sector orientation brings out the strategic role the sector can play to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and highlights the types of investments that will maximise the Bank’s impact and accelerate the achievement of its climate and environment objectives.
A conversation with Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund - Mind the VC investment gap: What is the EIF's role?
Thursday 25 May 2023
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speaker:
- Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund
Moderator:
- Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe
Marjut Falkstedt, the new Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, joined by Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe, talked about the investment gap in Europe and the role of the EIF.
Marjut addressed challenges and opportunities for the EIF, including the vital role of women in venture capital, and the prospects of the European Tech Champions Initiative. And this just fresh after her new leadership start at the EIF this January 2023, and moderated by Eric in the year of Invest Europe celebrating its 40th Anniversary.
Watch the recording here.
Africa's extraordinary green hydrogen potential
Thursday, 9 March 2023
in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels.
Speakers:
- Ismail Abdel Vetah, Head of Mission of Energy Transition and Hydrogen development, Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mauritania
- Carla Montesi, INTPA Director, European Commission
- Matthieu Crest, Partner, Corporate Value Associates (CVA)
- Thierry Lepercq, President and Founder, HyDeal
- Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, International Solar Alliance
Moderator:
- Sabine Kayser, Senior Advisor, EIB Global, European Investment Bank
The “Africa’s Extraordinary Green Hydrogen Potential” study represents the first detailed research into the Continent’s potential contribution to emerging domestic and international markets in green hydrogen. It combines analysis of investment opportunities focusing on selected hubs: Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, and Southern Africa with a roadmap of technical, economic, environmental and financial solutions to unlock commercial development.
Harnessing Africa’s solar energy to produce 50 million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2035 can help decarbonise domestic industry and economic growth, creating jobs, transforming access to clean water and sustainable energy, as well as enhancing global competitiveness for new green and sustainable products, like ammonia, steel and fertiliser. The analysis has been commissioned by EIB Global, the International Solar Alliance and the African Union, and was officially launched at COP27 alongside the Government of Mauritania, HyDeal and UCLG Africa.
Find the slides here.
Watch the recording here.
Cutting plastics pollution: Financial measures for a more circular value chain
Thursday, 2 March 2023
Presentation of the EIB Report "Cutting plastics pollution - Financial measures for a more circular chain" by Guy Hudson and Paulina Brzezicka, Advisors, Innovative Finance Advisory, Operations Department.
Panel discussion:
- Pavel Misiga, Head of Circular Economy and Biobased Systems Unit, DG RTD, European Commission
- Janyl Moldalieva, Policy Officer, UN Environment Programme
- Rob Opsomer, Executive Lead - Plastics & Finance, Ellen MacArthur Foundation
- Sophie Sicard, President, EuRIC
- Arnold Verbeek, Head of Thematic Finance Advisory Unit, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Shirin Wheeler, Principal Advisor, International Communications and Partnerships, European Investment Bank
Deep tech innovation in smart connected technologies (with the European Patent Office)
Monday, 19 September 2022
Welcome remarks:
- Mr Kim Jørgensen, Permanent Representative in Brussels, European Investment Bank
Speakers:
- Mr Alexandr Hobza, Chief Economist, Head of Unit, DG Research & Innovation, European Commission
- Mr Yann Ménière, Chief Economist, European Patent Office
- Mrs Désirée Rückert, Economist, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Mr Oliver Cusworth, Senior Policy Officer, Permanent Representation in Brussels, European Investment Bank
Watch the recording here.
Further resources:
Accelerating investments in biodiversity: How to identify and screen bankable projects?
Tuesday, 28 June 2022
Measuring the biodiversity footprint of a project is an important step to identify bankable biodiversity projects and to develop a pipeline of viable investment projects.
Based on the experience gained by the EIB and CDC Biodiversity, the aim of this online dialogue was to discuss the kind of criteria and indicators are needed to identify and screen projects in order to minimize their biodiversity footprint, how to make biodiversity projects bankable and how the public and private sector could join forces to accelerate investments for biodiversity conservation and nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and resilience.
Speakers:
- Mr Marc Abadie, CEO, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité
- Mr Humberto Delgado Rosa, Director, Biodiversity, DG ENV, European Commission
- Mrs Eva Mayerhofer, Head of Unit, Environmental Policy, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Mrs Sophie Barbier, Director, European Affairs Division, Caisse des Dépôts
Watch the recording here.
Global partnerships to build resilient African health systems
Thursday, 3 March
Global health is among the priority areas for further deepening the integration between Europe and Africa. Addressing the current pandemic requires the acceleration of global vaccination, fairly and fully distributed at an affordable price, strengthening of healthcare resilience in partner countries and development of vaccines and medicines production in Africa for Africa.
In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the EU and Africa have launched different initiatives to strengthen pandemic and other health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) in line with International Health Regulations.
Through the Team Europe approach, the EU and its Member States have contributed over €3 billion to COVAX and have pledged EUR 100 million to support vaccine deployment in Africa. As part of Team Europe, the EIB provided €400 million in December 2020, and following disbursement thereof, a further €200 million in November 2021 to COVAX. In addition, the EIB has been able, thanks to its in-house expertise in the health sector, to support the increase in the production capacities and accessibility of health products and technologies in Africa.
In the light of the increased role of the EU and of the EIB to support Africa health systems, the aim of this Lunch Dialogue was to investigate how to further strengthen the resilience of the health systems in Africa and to enhance their pandemic preparedness, prevention and response capacity.
Speakers:
- Gabriella Fesus - Head of the Social Inclusion and Protection, Health and Demography, DG International Partnership, European Commission
- Aparajita Ramakrishnan - Deputy Director, Donor Government Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)
- Noëlla Bigirimana - Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC)
- Richard Amor - Head of Corporate Lending, Global Partners Department, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Clare Denvir, Senior Policy Officer, Permanent Representation in Brussels, European Invesment Bank
Watch the recording here.
Semiconductor industry: Boosting the manufacturing capability in Europe and financing opportunities
Monday, 14 March
The semiconductor industry is a key industry for Europe to achieve digital sovereignty and therefore Europe needs to match the manufacturing investment support seen by its geopolitical rivals.
But even established actors operating in this sector face substantial risk because, apart from pronounced market cycles, cost of individual production plants are very big and depreciation is rapid due to technological obsolescence.
Policy makers are aiming at structural change for the European semiconductor industry. The Chips Act, recently adopted by the European Commission, seeks to enhance the international competitiveness of European industry and mobilize resources for investment in additional manufacturing capacity.
Will subsidies alone allow Europe to reduce its trade deficit in semiconductors? Most likely substantial private sector investment will be required as well. But substantial new capacity should come on stream globally during the next few years and the risk of structural overcapacity, for at least a certain period, is growing. It therefore becomes crucial to assure a long-term perspective for investment and appropriate management of financial risks.
Whichever path is chosen, the required investments in new production capacity in the EU are large, and the EIB can play an instrumental role to facilitate such investments. The Bank's intervention can be justified by its role in promoting innovative investment projects and furthering the international competitiveness of a strategic European industry. This Lunch Dialogue explored how industry can work with government and financial institutions to balance the opportunities and risks involved.
Speakers:
- Lucilla Sioli - Director, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Industry, DG CNECT, European Commission
- Giuseppe Notarnicola - Executive Vice President, Treasury, Insurance, M&A, IP BU, Real Estate, and Italy Public Affairs, STMicroelectronics
- Gert Bergen - Vice President, Strategic Development, IMEC
- Harald Gruber - Head of Division, Digital Infrastructure, European Investment Bank
Moderator:
- Oliver Cusworth - Policy Advisor, Permanent Representation in Brussels, European Investment Bank
Watch the recording here.