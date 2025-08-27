No

Unlocking investments in affordable and sustainable housing in Europe: the EIB Group Action Plan

Friday, 4 July 2025

in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Keynote: Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Nikolina Brnjac , Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing

, Member of European Parliament, EPP coordinator on housing Januš Kizenevič, Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania

Vice Minister of Finance, Lithuania Matthew Baldwin , Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing

, Chair of European Commission Taskforce on Housing Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General of Housing Europe

Secretary General of Housing Europe Tanguy Desrousseaux, Director for Housing, Cities and Regions Projects, EIB Moderator: Mary O’Mahony, European Investment Bank This lunch dialogue featured the presentation of the new EIB Group Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing. This will be followed by a strategic discussion with high-level representatives from the Commission, European Parliament, Member States and housing community on how to put EIB enhanced support to good use and how to combine efforts from all levels – local, regional, national and European levels – to mobilise both public and private investments for affordable housing. This will lead to a reflection on the upcoming Pan-European Investment Platform as well as the non-financial barriers to be addressed in the European Affordable Housing Plan expected for 2026.

Unlocking potential for regional development through social investments: Lessons from the latest EIB Cohesion Report

Monday 23 September 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels - 12.00 - 14.00 (CET) Programme: 12.00-12.30: Registration and networking lunch 12.30-14.00: Panel followed by Q&A Keynote: Kyriacos Kakouris, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Panellists: Ľubica Karvašová, Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development (REGI)

Tanya Hristova, Mayor of Gabrovo and Chair of SEDEC Commission, European Committee of the Regions

Andriana Sukova, Deputy Director-General, DG for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission

Nicola de Michelis, Acting Deputy Director-General, DG for Regional and Urban Policy, European Commission Moderator Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Building up Security and Defence Investment Ecosystems: the NIF and EIF join forces

Tuesday 2 July 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels Speakers: Robert de Groot , Vice-President, EIB

, Vice-President, EIB Dr. Klaus Hommels , Chair, NIF

, Chair, NIF Marjut Falkstedt , Chief Executive, EIF

, Chief Executive, EIF James Appathurai , Acting Assistant Secretary General, NATO

, Acting Assistant Secretary General, NATO François Arbault , Director Defence Industry, Directorate-General Defence Industry and Space, EC

, Director Defence Industry, Directorate-General Defence Industry and Space, EC Andrea Traversone , Managing Partner, NIF

, Managing Partner, NIF Anna Panagopoulou, Director, DG Research & Innovation, EC Moderators: Hristo Stoykov, Director Advisory Services, EIB

Dr. Lars Frølund, Strategic Advisor, NIF A main challenge that remains in Europe’s defence ecosystem and security is to encourage fund managers to invest in dual-use, and subsequently enhance access to finance for EU start-ups and SMEs developing deep technologies with dual-use applications. Against this background, EIF and NIF will increase joint efforts to act together as anchor investors, enhance outreach to private funds and support the readiness of managers willing to invest in dual-use sectors.

Economic convergence in the enlarged EU: achievements to date and key challenges ahead

Monday 17 June 2024 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: László Andor, Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner

Secretary General of Foundation of Europe Progressive Studies (FEPS), former EU Commissioner Mikolaj Dowgielewicz, Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank

Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank Virginija Gecaite, Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States

Head of European Investment Bank Office for the Baltic States Fabian Zuleeg, Chief Executive, European Policy Centre Moderator: Clare Denvir, Senior Advisor, European Investment Bank Watch the recording here

Launch of HERA Invest - Global health threats, from preparedness to treatment. What can Europe do to support innovative businesses?

Monday 2 October 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Thomas Östros , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Pierre Delsaux , Director-General, HERA, European Commission

, Director-General, HERA, European Commission Hugues Bultot , Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Univercells Peter Beyer, Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership

Deputy Executive Director, Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership Felicitas Riedl, Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank

Director Innovation and Competitiveness Department, European Investment Bank Alessandro Izzo, Director EU Lending Operations - Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance Department, European Investment Bank Moderator: Simon Pickard, Network Director, Science|Business Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has been created, offering Europe a comprehensive mechanism for concerted actions on epidemic and biosecurity threats. The EIB has been historically involved in addressing the needs of healthcare systems. The signature of the EUR 100m HERA Invest Top-Up between HERA and the EIB (within the broader InvestEU framework) is offering EIB the unique opportunity to support relevant European projects towards market approval and successful commercialisation. Policy makers, industry leaders, NGOs and other stakeholders were invited to this Lunch Dialogue to mark this important event. Watch the recording here

EIB Cohesion Report 2022-2023 - Investing in strategic technologies for inclusive, green and digital transition in cohesion regions

Monday 18 September 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Lilyana Pavlova , Vice-President, European Investment Bank

, Vice-President, European Investment Bank Hugo Sobral , Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms

, Head of Cabinet of Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Alejandro Blanco Fernández , Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU

, Chair of the Council Working Party on structural measures and outermost regions, Permanent Representation of Spain to the EU Emil Boc , Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions

, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and Chair of the COTER (Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget) Commission, European Committee of the Regions Werner Schmidt, Director for Urban and Territorial Development, European Investment Bank Moderator: Bianca Faragau, Institutional Policy Officer, European Investment Bank All regions will need to transform in the coming decades to reach the EU’s climate goals. However, not all regions in Europe have the same starting point. Different regions have different investment needs and innovation potential. The European Investment Bank is committed to bring more investments to less developed and transition regions, and facilitate innovation and deployment of new technologies in these regions. In 2022, the EIB Group financed a record high of €28.4 billion in investment projects in cohesion regions, of which 66% were for climate action and environmental sustainability. Cohesion and climate objectives go hand in hand, but what about cohesion and innovation? Watch the recording here Key findings from the EIB Cohesion report

EIB activity in Latin America and the Caribbean: Delivering on the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda

Wednesday 28 June 2023 at the EIB Brussels Office, 6 Rond-Point Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Ricardo Mourinho Felix, EIB Vice-President

EIB Vice-President Heike Schneider , Deputy Head of Division, EEAS

, Deputy Head of Division, EEAS Felice Zaccheo , Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Head of Unit, DG INTPA, European Commission Fernando Cabezas , Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU

, Second Secretary, Embassy of Chile to the EU Maider Makua , Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation

, Head of Cabinet, AECID - Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Kristin Lang, Head of Division, European Investment Bank The EU is a leading provider of funding for sustainable and inclusive development to Latin America and Caribbean countries, allocating around €3.4 billion for bilateral and regional programmes under NDICI-Global Europe for 2021-2027. In line with EU priorities and in light of its role as the EU Climate Bank, the EIB Group, through its specialised arm EIB Global, is playing a key role in supporting climate action, adaptation and environmental sustainability in LAC countries. To date, EIB Global has invested over €13.4 billion financing over 370 projects in the region. In view of the upcoming EU-CELAC summit and ongoing EU Global Gateway flagship projects, the panel discussed the investment opportunities, challenges and gaps in the Latin America and the Caribbean region, with a focus on smart, clean infrastructures and energy and transport sectors. Watch the recording here

EIB support to the water sector: Sector orientations and evaluation of projects outside the EU

Monday 05 June 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, Rond-point R. Schuman, 6 - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Arnaud de Vanssay , Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission

, Team Leader Water Sector, DG INTPA, European Commission Thomas van Gilst , Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank

, Head of Division Water Security and Resilience, European Investment Bank Milena Reinfeld, Senior Evaluator, Evaluation Division, European Investment Bank Moderator: Mary O'Mahony, Senior Policy Officer, European Investment Bank Water is a critical resource, and it is an integral part of the green transition in the EU and beyond. The EIB is one of the largest multilateral lenders in the water sector, and finances, on average, more than €2 billion per year of water projects both inside and outside the EU. Last year the independent evaluation function of the EIB Group assessed the Bank’s support for the water sector outside the EU to determine what worked and what didn’t work with specific focus on development outcomes and the contribution to climate action and environmental sustainability. The 2023 water sector orientation brings out the strategic role the sector can play to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and highlights the types of investments that will maximise the Bank’s impact and accelerate the achievement of its climate and environment objectives.

A conversation with Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund - Mind the VC investment gap: What is the EIF's role?

Thursday 25 May 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speaker: Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund Moderator: Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe Marjut Falkstedt, the new Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund, joined by Eric de Montgolfier, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Europe, talked about the investment gap in Europe and the role of the EIF. Marjut addressed challenges and opportunities for the EIF, including the vital role of women in venture capital, and the prospects of the European Tech Champions Initiative. And this just fresh after her new leadership start at the EIF this January 2023, and moderated by Eric in the year of Invest Europe celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Watch the recording here.

Africa's extraordinary green hydrogen potential

Thursday, 9 March 2023 in the EIB Brussels Office, 6 rond-point R. Schuman - 1040 Brussels. Speakers: Ismail Abdel Vetah , Head of Mission of Energy Transition and Hydrogen development, Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mauritania

, Head of Mission of Energy Transition and Hydrogen development, Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mauritania Carla Montesi , INTPA Director, European Commission

, INTPA Director, European Commission Matthieu Crest , Partner, Corporate Value Associates (CVA)

, Partner, Corporate Value Associates (CVA) Thierry Lepercq , President and Founder, HyDeal

, President and Founder, HyDeal Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations, International Solar Alliance Moderator: Sabine Kayser, Senior Advisor, EIB Global, European Investment Bank The “Africa’s Extraordinary Green Hydrogen Potential” study represents the first detailed research into the Continent’s potential contribution to emerging domestic and international markets in green hydrogen. It combines analysis of investment opportunities focusing on selected hubs: Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, and Southern Africa with a roadmap of technical, economic, environmental and financial solutions to unlock commercial development.

Harnessing Africa’s solar energy to produce 50 million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2035 can help decarbonise domestic industry and economic growth, creating jobs, transforming access to clean water and sustainable energy, as well as enhancing global competitiveness for new green and sustainable products, like ammonia, steel and fertiliser. The analysis has been commissioned by EIB Global, the International Solar Alliance and the African Union, and was officially launched at COP27 alongside the Government of Mauritania, HyDeal and UCLG Africa. Find the slides here. Watch the recording here.

Cutting plastics pollution: Financial measures for a more circular value chain

Thursday, 2 March 2023 Presentation of the EIB Report "Cutting plastics pollution - Financial measures for a more circular chain" by Guy Hudson and Paulina Brzezicka, Advisors, Innovative Finance Advisory, Operations Department. Panel discussion: Pavel Misiga , Head of Circular Economy and Biobased Systems Unit, DG RTD, European Commission

, Head of Circular Economy and Biobased Systems Unit, DG RTD, European Commission Janyl Moldalieva , Policy Officer, UN Environment Programme

, Policy Officer, UN Environment Programme Rob Opsomer , Executive Lead - Plastics & Finance, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

, Executive Lead - Plastics & Finance, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Sophie Sicard , President, EuRIC

, President, EuRIC Arnold Verbeek, Head of Thematic Finance Advisory Unit, European Investment Bank Moderator: Shirin Wheeler, Principal Advisor, International Communications and Partnerships, European Investment Bank

Deep tech innovation in smart connected technologies (with the European Patent Office)

Accelerating investments in biodiversity: How to identify and screen bankable projects?

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 Measuring the biodiversity footprint of a project is an important step to identify bankable biodiversity projects and to develop a pipeline of viable investment projects.

Based on the experience gained by the EIB and CDC Biodiversity, the aim of this online dialogue was to discuss the kind of criteria and indicators are needed to identify and screen projects in order to minimize their biodiversity footprint, how to make biodiversity projects bankable and how the public and private sector could join forces to accelerate investments for biodiversity conservation and nature-based solutions for climate adaptation and resilience.

Speakers: Mr Marc Abadie, CEO, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité

CEO, Caisse des Dépôts, CDC Biodiversité Mr Humberto Delgado Rosa, Director, Biodiversity, DG ENV, European Commission

Director, Biodiversity, DG ENV, European Commission Mrs Eva Mayerhofer, Head of Unit, Environmental Policy, European Investment Bank Moderator: Mrs Sophie Barbier, Director, European Affairs Division, Caisse des Dépôts Watch the recording here.

Global partnerships to build resilient African health systems

Thursday, 3 March Global health is among the priority areas for further deepening the integration between Europe and Africa. Addressing the current pandemic requires the acceleration of global vaccination, fairly and fully distributed at an affordable price, strengthening of healthcare resilience in partner countries and development of vaccines and medicines production in Africa for Africa. In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the EU and Africa have launched different initiatives to strengthen pandemic and other health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) in line with International Health Regulations. Through the Team Europe approach, the EU and its Member States have contributed over €3 billion to COVAX and have pledged EUR 100 million to support vaccine deployment in Africa. As part of Team Europe, the EIB provided €400 million in December 2020, and following disbursement thereof, a further €200 million in November 2021 to COVAX. In addition, the EIB has been able, thanks to its in-house expertise in the health sector, to support the increase in the production capacities and accessibility of health products and technologies in Africa. In the light of the increased role of the EU and of the EIB to support Africa health systems, the aim of this Lunch Dialogue was to investigate how to further strengthen the resilience of the health systems in Africa and to enhance their pandemic preparedness, prevention and response capacity. Speakers: Gabriella Fesus - Head of the Social Inclusion and Protection, Health and Demography, DG International Partnership, European Commission

- Head of the Social Inclusion and Protection, Health and Demography, DG International Partnership, European Commission Aparajita Ramakrishnan - Deputy Director, Donor Government Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)

- Deputy Director, Donor Government Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Noëlla Bigirimana - Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC)

- Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) Richard Amor - Head of Corporate Lending, Global Partners Department, European Investment Bank Moderator: Clare Denvir, Senior Policy Officer, Permanent Representation in Brussels, European Invesment Bank Watch the recording here.

Semiconductor industry: Boosting the manufacturing capability in Europe and financing opportunities