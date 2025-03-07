EIB Group and partners announce new initiatives to champion gender equality and women's economic empowerment

The EIB signed a €175 million loan with the city of Barcelona to finance urban regeneration and climate strategies. Announced by President Nadia Calviño and Mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni, the financing package will support urban development and climate strategy in the city, with a focus on sustainability and inclusion. It will particularly consider the needs of women and seek to improve their access to urban infrastructure and services. This approach is aligned with the EIB Group Gender Strategy and action plan and demonstrates how inclusive urban design can foster economic opportunities.

Women Climate Leaders Network celebrates one year of advocacy

Women Climate Leaders Network members with EIB President Nadia Calviño and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera EIB

March 2025 marks the first anniversary of the Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN), launched by the EIB Group to champion sustainable practices and empower businesses in their green transition. Over the past year, the network has developed actionable recommendations to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies adopt greener approaches and scale climate-friendly innovations, that they shared with EU policymakers at the EIB Group Forum.

Recommendations include local knowledge-sharing platforms, simplified reporting, capacity building, and linking green to business benefits. Additionally, the Network advocates for enhanced policies to scale green innovation through temporary tax incentives, adjusted financial regulations, and regulatory sandboxes. The Network confirms that a single point of entry guidance for the next Multiannual Financial Framework - EU's long-term budget - will be crucial in informing SMEs about available EU financing.

As the Women Climate Leaders Network enters its second year, it remains dedicated to empowering businesses in the EU’s transition to a greener, more inclusive future.

Stanbic Bank and EIB Global launch €20 million credit line for SMEs and women entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe

The EIB and Stanbic have launched a €20 million (ZWG 525.9 million) credit line to provide longer-term loans at favourable conditions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Zimbabwe. The facility will focus on SMEs and businesses owned or run by women, which employ a significant number of women, or which offer services specifically to women.

The African continent has one of the highest percentages of women entrepreneurs in the world. More than half the SMEs in Zimbabwe are led by women, while over half of Zimbabwean companies say that limited access to credit is preventing their growth. In line with the EU’s Global Gateway which contributes to narrowing the global investment gap worldwide, the EIB-Stanbic facility will address this financing gap with financial tools targeting the needs of women entrepreneurs and advance women's economic empowerment in Zimbabwe. It contributes to the 2X Challenge, an initiative to mobilise investment that increases women’s participation in the economy in emerging markets, by improving women’s access to finance, leadership opportunities and quality employment.

EIB and WHO to strengthen public health across Lebanon, including reproductive health and prevention of gender-based violence

The EIB and the World Health Organization (WHO) have formally launched a €10 million grant support to boost health resilience across Lebanon, including combating medicine scarcity and fragmented laboratory services. This agreement will also unlock provision of essential medicines and expert support to primary healthcare centres across Lebanon. This will enable public healthcare centres to restore services, including reproductive health and prevention of gender-based violence, addressing specific gender gaps in services.

The cooperation was signed at the EIB Forum by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EIB Vice President Thomas Östros and will support the re-establishment of the Central Public Health Laboratory in Lebanon crucial for enhancing the detection capacity for emerging infectious diseases.

