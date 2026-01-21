Holding Fund Mazovia - Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the region of Mazovia in Poland are working together to boost energy efficiency, support urban and rural regeneration, and improve urban mobility.

The EIB manages €87 million of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) resources on behalf of the Mazovia Voivodship for the 2021-2027 programming period.

This holding fund is part of the Multiregional Investment Platform for Poland, a combination of financial instruments to support sustainable growth and the transition to a zero-emission economy. The EIB manages the platform since 2014.

