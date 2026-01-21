Holding Fund Lithuania 2021-2027

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Lithuanian ministries of Finance and Environment are working together to foster the use of energy efficiency in the country.
Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund (CF), the EIB and the ministries of Finance and Environment created a holding fund for the programming period 2021-2027. The EIB manages €100 million of EU funds under the regional programme.
This holding fund is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
Investing in energy efficiency
The financial instruments support investment in energy efficiency in privately owned multiblock housing apartments, which make up approximately 66% of the housing in Lithuania. The apartments built before 1993 have low energy efficiency standards compared to modern housing. The improved energy performance of these buildings leads to better energy efficiency in the country’s housing sector as well as improved living standards for the residents.
What is eligible
The financial instruments can finance a wide range of energy efficiency renovations to apartment blocks, for example:
- thermal insulation of facade walls, including the removal of any defects in wall structures and exterior foundation walls
- glazing of balconies and loggias, and strengthening their existing structures or installing new ones
- replacement of lobby doors and windows in all apartments with more thermally resistant ones
- insulation of basement ceilings
- renewal of elevators
- renovation of other engineering systems of common use
- other measures directly related to works being performed, such as the introduction and installation of renewable energy technologies in the buildings and ordinary repair of staircases in common areas
To be eligible for support, the renovation project must result in:
- the building being classified at least as “Class B” in terms of energy performance following completion of the works, and
- the reduction of calculated thermal energy costs of at least 40%, compared to these costs before the renovation project implementation.
For multiblock housing buildings with no minimum mandatory building energy efficiency requirements established, there is a specific derogation that permits lower energy efficiency requirements of at least 25% energy savings.
Who can apply
Financing can be provided to:
- residents of privately owned multiblock housing apartments
- building administrators who act for the benefit or on behalf of individual apartment owners as final beneficiary, for example an association established by apartment owners, an entity appointed by the municipality or a person authorised under a joint-venture agreement of apartment owners
Where to apply
The financial intermediaries are currently being selected.
About the European Regional Development Fund
The European Regional Development Fund is designed to strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion in the European Union.
It aims to do this by correcting imbalances between regions enabling investments in a smarter, greener, more connected and more social Europe that is closer to its citizens.
About the Cohesion Fund
The Cohesion Fund provides support to Member States with a gross national income (GNI) per capita below 90% of the EU27 average to strengthen the economic, social and territorial cohesion of the EU.
The Cohesion Fund supports investments in the field of environment and trans-European networks in the area of transport infrastructure.