Fund of funds StudioSì Student Support - Italy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italy are working together to support students attending higher education programmes (university and post-graduate courses) in Italy or abroad.

Under the European Social Fund (ESF), the EIB and the Italian Ministry of University and Research created a fund of funds, called Fondo StudioSi, for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €100 million under the Research and Innovation National Operating Programme.

This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.