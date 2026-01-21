Fund of funds Emergency – Sardinia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Sardinia in Italy are working together to offer assistance to companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.
Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Regione Autonoma della Sardegna created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €150 million on behalf of the region.
This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
The fund is part of a multiregional platform designed by the EIB to set up similar financial instruments in other Italian regions.
Support for businesses in Sardinia
The financial instrument provides financing to micro-enterprises, small and medium businesses and large corporates located in Sardinia that have been particularly hurt by the crisis or need investments to ensure the continuity or recovery of their activity.
Available loans
There are two main types of loans (see below) available for micro-enterprises, small and medium businesses and large corporates. Selected financial intermediaries can provide financing with tenors up to 15 years for working capital and up to 20 years for investments.
Type 1 - up to €800 000
- With zero interest as outlined under article 3.1 of the Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Type 2 - up to €5 000 000
- With subsidised interest as outlined under article 3.3 of the Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current COVID-19 outbreak, or based on market conditions
What is eligible
- Investments that support and strengthen activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, or are part of strategic sectors for the regional economy (e.g. tourism).
- Working capital needs in order to support operating costs of the eligible final recipients and in order to improve their resilience to the crisis.
Where to apply
Click on the logos for more information:
About the European Structural and Investment Funds
Through the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds) financial instruments, the EU invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy.
The European Regional Development Fund is one of the five available ESI Funds. It strengthens economic and social cohesion in the EU by correcting imbalances between regions.