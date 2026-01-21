Fund of funds Andalucia - Spain

Junta de Andalucía

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Government of Andalusia in Spain are working together to foster urban development in the region.

Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Andalusian Government created a fund of funds for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €300 million on behalf of the Andalusian Government.

This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.