Spain and the EIB

We have worked in Spain since 1981, investing in infrastructure, driving the green and digital transitions, boosting innovation and small businesses and promoting cohesion.

As the climate bank, over 50% of our investments in Spain support climate action and environmental sustainability, positioning Spain as the country of renewables and a key contributor to Europe’s green transition.

Our role as a catalyst for investment strengthens public-private partnerships, helping companies compete more effectively and providing citizens with access to higher-quality, more efficient services.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Spain.

1981

START OF OPERATIONS

1435

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

241.35 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

17

LOCAL PARTNERS

Last year’s EIB Group activity in Spain by priority

(In € million, last updated at previous year end)

EIB activity in Spain by sector since start of operations

EIB stories in Spain

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Spain and beyond.
  • 8 May 2025

    The things we take for granted in Europe

    We work behind the scenes with our partners to improve lives. These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

  • 7 May 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

  • 10 December 2024

    The things we take for granted: Water for Lucía

    Lucía and her brother run a vine nursery that their father founded in the 1970s. Since 2021, their village has been connected to a sustainable irrigation system that brings water from the Navarra Canal. The sustainable, gravity-led water distribution system was financed by the European Investment Bank, the governments of Navarra and Spain, and Caixabank. It was implemented by Aguas de Navarra and INTIA.

  • 5 December 2024

    President Calviño completes tour of 27 EU capitals

    Over the past 12 months the president of the European Investment Bank Group, Nadia Calviño has travelled across the European Union, from Stockholm to Nicosia, Vilnius to Valletta, Madrid to Zagreb, listening to the views of finance ministers, prime ministers and presidents, engaging with partners, gaining insights into current projects financed by the European Union and giving shape to the EIB Group’s 8 strategic priorities. ---------------------------------

  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

  • 2 December 2024

    Oil of a different origin

    Spanish company invests €1.2 billion in a new plant to turn used vegetable oils and by-products into biofuels that power diesel motors and jet engines.

  • 8 November 2024

    Platforms for capital

    Capital Markets Union will boost securitisation and venture capital markets to increase investment in the real economy. Some European pioneers are already showing how this could work.

Get EIB support in Spain

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Small projects

For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)

Contact our local partners  

Large projects

For large projects
(exceeding €25m)

Contact our local office  

Advisory services

Get various types of advisory and technical assistance

Contact our experts  

The EIB economic survey of investments in Spain

The EIB, with the help of dozens of academics, practitioners and policymakers, surveyed 12,500 firms and 500 big cities across Europe to find out what is driving or holding back investment.

Discover the latest results  

Contact us

Local authority or large enterprise

Contact us directly at our local office

Media

Contact our press officer

Press Office:
Tel.  +352 43791
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

