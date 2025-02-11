Spain and the EIB

As the climate bank, over 50% of our investments in Spain support climate action and environmental sustainability, positioning Spain as the country of renewables and a key contributor to Europe’s green transition.
Our role as a catalyst for investment strengthens public-private partnerships, helping companies compete more effectively and providing citizens with access to higher-quality, more efficient services.
At a glance
1981
€ 241.35 bn
Last year’s EIB Group activity in Spain by priority
EIB activity in Spain by sector since start of operations
Get EIB support in Spain
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Small projects
For smaller projects
(generally less than €25m)
Large projects
For large projects
(exceeding €25m)
Advisory services
Get various types of advisory and technical assistance
The EIB economic survey of investments in Spain
