Electrification is the key to cutting Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions in transport, heating and industrial activities. While renewable energy has gained a lot of momentum, one piece of the puzzle often overlooked is the electricity grid.

The International Energy Agency estimates that Europe’s annual grid spending will top $70 billion by 2025, double that of a decade ago. Yet grid investments still lag behind renewable deployment. Globally, $400 billion is invested in grids yearly, compared with about $1 trillion in electricity generation. To ensure Europe’s electricity supply meets rising demand, grid spending needs to ramp up quickly.

This lack of investment causes inefficiencies in Europe and beyond. It causes long connection queues and difficulties moving cheap renewable power from where it is produced to where it is consumed. Without massive upgrades, Europe will not be able to offer green and affordable electricity to enough homes and businesses, leaving the green industrial revolution stuck waiting for grid connections.