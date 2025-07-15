Spain: Indra Group to step up research and development of defence and space technologies with €385 million in EIB financing

EIB

Credit marks EIB’s largest financing operation in Spain to strengthen EU security and defence capabilities.

Financing to enable Indra to build a technological research and development centre, Indra Technology Hub, and push ahead in radar, electronic defence and other technologies.

Agreement supports technological innovation in Europe and is part of the EIB Group’s efforts to strengthen European security and defence capabilities, one of its cross-cutting priorities. It also contributes to the TechEU initiative.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €385 million financing agreement with Spanish technology company Indra Group to boost research, development and innovation of cutting-edge technologies for the defence and space sector. This is the largest EIB’s financing agreement in Spain to date to strengthen the European Union security and defence capabilities.

The loan is aimed at spurring cutting-edge technologies in areas such as radar, electronic defence, electro-optics, command and control communications and advanced digitalisation. The EIB support will enable Indra to build an integrated technology centre in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid region. The planned Indra Technology Hub will be equipped with laboratories and advanced manufacturing technologies to serve the defence and space sector.

The financing agreement was signed today at the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg. EIB President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Robert de Groot attended the event along with Indra Chaiman Angel Escribano.

"Today we are signing a strategic agreement with Indra to boost research and development of cutting-edge technologies. In the current geopolitical context, it is more important than ever to strengthen Europe's security capabilities, with a pan-European approach and strategic projects. Investing in innovation and technology is investing in security, and the EIB's support is key to enabling companies to develop projects that contribute to the security of all Europeans," said Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group.

“This agreement is about turning new ideas into real capabilities across Europe’s defence and space ecosystem,” said EIB Vice-President de Groot. “Space in particular has a critical role in Europe's security and defence. By backing Indra’s innovation and supporting the creation of its Technology Hub, we are helping Europe stay ahead of the curve in technology, in resilience and in its ability to act with greater autonomy in a fast-changing world.”

The project will boost the competitiveness of European industry and strengthen the resilience of the EU aerospace, security and defence supply chain. It supports the EIB’s goal of strengthening European security and defence capabilities as well as the priorities included in its Strategic Roadmap to strengthen the European security and defence industry and accelerate digitalisation and technological innovation. It also contributes to the EIB’s TechEU initiative.

"The EIB's financing will boost our industrial and technological development supporting our ’Leading the Future’ strategic plan and our vision of becoming a key player in Europe's security, defence and aerospace sectors,” said Indra Chairman Ángel Escribano. “The support of this public funding will enable Indra to accelerate the deployment of our industrial and innovation capabilities as well as strengthen our leadership in the security and defence field amidst the new European sovereignty environment.”

EIB Group support for European security and defence

Since 2024, the EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), has significantly stepped up its support for European security and defence. This line of activities is now a permanent cross-cutting public policy goal for the Group and one of its eight strategic priorities for 2024-2027.

The Group has updated its lending policy, broadening the eligibility criteria and the range of security and defence projects it can finance. It has also set up a Security and Defence Office to ensure a rapid and effective response to project proposals.

The EIB Group aims to allocate 3.5% – or about €3.5 billion – of its total planned financing for 2025 to security and defence projects.

As a result of ongoing fruitful dialogue with industry, financial intermediaries, defence ministries and key institutions such as the European Commission, the European Defence Agency and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Group currently has a solid pipeline of 80 projects contributing to Europe’s security and defence capabilities.

For more information on EIB support for the European security and defence sector, click here.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Agreement, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed €12.3 billion of new financing for more than 100 high-impact projects in 2024. In France, the EIB Group signed €12.6 billion of new financing for more than 100 high-impact projects in 2024. This financing is contributing to the green and digital transition of both countries, economic growth, competitiveness and improved services for residents.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Indra Group

Indra Group (www.indracompany.com) is a holding company that promotes technological progress, which includes Indra, a leading global defence, air traffic and space company; and Minsait, a leader in digital transformation and information technologies in Spain and Latin America. Indra Group drives a safer, more secure and connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships and the best talent. Sustainability is part of its strategy and culture, in order to respond to present and future social and environmental challenges. At year-end 2024, Indra Group had revenues of 4,843 million euros, local presence in 49 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.