INDRA RDI AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Project strengthens the competitiveness and resilience of the European supply chain for aerospace, security and defence technologies and products.





The Project's activities are eligible for EIB financing and in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital) public policy goal.





The investments to be financed support the EU policy priorities under Horizon Europe Strategic Plan 2025-27, and specifically Cluster 3 (Civil Security for Society) and Cluster 4 (Digital, Industry, and Space: key digital technologies, low carbon, and clean industries).





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology externalities, through the creation and production of innovative products and services, along with skills development and upgrading.





The Project addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies, the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from higher cost of financing due to the inherent uncertainty of RDI outcomes.





The Bank will support the Borrower with access to long-term financing with customized and flexible financial terms and conditions, which will lengthen its average debt maturity and strengthen its overall financial position. The Bank's financing will also demonstrate the Project's soundness and quality.