Greece: EIB supports foodtech innovator STIQ with €20 million under InvestEU to scale up AI-powered cloud kitchen platform

The European Investment Bank is investing €20 million in Greek foodtech company STIQ to support innovation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable food delivery solutions.

The financing, backed by the InvestEU programme, will help STIQ scale up its technology platform, reduce food waste, and expand into new European markets.

The project promotes digital transformation and economic cohesion, by supporting a Greece-based start-up bringing cutting-edge innovation to the traditional food services sector.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is investing €20 million in STIQ, a fast-growing Greek foodtech company pioneering AI-powered cloud kitchen technology. The financing, backed by the InvestEU programme, will support the company’s R&D, digital innovation and international expansion, helping transform the future of food delivery in Europe through smarter, more sustainable and scalable operations.

The investment is part of the EIB’s strategic focus on digital transformation, innovation and cohesion, and reflects its continued support for high-potential technology ventures in Southern and Eastern Europe. Structured as venture debt with quasi-equity features, the financing will enable STIQ to accelerate the development of its proprietary platform, deploy advanced AI features, and expand its operational footprint beyond Greece into new EU markets.

EIB Vice-President Yiannis Tsakiris, said: “This investment reflects the EIB’s firm commitment to supporting innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship across Europe. STIQ is reshaping the food delivery model through technology, and we are proud to support a Greek company that is building scalable, sustainable solutions with European reach.”

Strategic impact and EU policy alignment

The EIB financing is backed by the InvestEU programme under the “Future Technologies” window and addresses key market gaps in access to growth capital for early-stage European tech companies. It reflects the EU’s broader commitment to:

Accelerating the deployment of artificial intelligence and advanced digital services

Enhancing food system resilience through innovation and data

Reducing environmental impact in urban logistics and delivery networks

· Supporting economic cohesion by investing in regions with high growth potential but limited access to venture financing.

Scaling foodtech innovation from Greece to Europe

Founded in Athens in 2022, STIQ has quickly emerged as a trailblazer in the virtual restaurant (cloud kitchen) space. Its model integrates software, logistics and food operations into a single platform that allows multiple digital restaurant brands to be prepared and delivered efficiently from a network of culinary hubs.

Key features of the platform include:

AI-powered demand forecasting, dynamic menu engineering and inventory optimisation

Smart routing and grouped order delivery, reducing CO₂ emissions and delivery time

Data-driven operations that enhance consistency, food safety, and customer satisfaction.

With five live kitchen hubs in Athens, serving over 20 brands to a potential market of 3 million residents, STIQ currently employs 200 staff and plans to reach 30 hubs across Europe by 2029. The company is scaling rapidly while maintaining a strong focus on food quality, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, including zero-waste targets and the adoption of electric delivery fleets.

Konstantinos Davaris, Founder & CEO of STIQ said: “We are thrilled to welcome the European Investment Bank as a strategic partner in our mission to redefine fast-casual dining. At StiQ, we’re leading a new era of healthy eating by blending cutting-edge technology and AI with culinary excellence. Through our diverse portfolio of brands, including Protein Garden, Dinas, Healthy Concept, and more, we deliver

delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals that make healthy dining accessible to everyone. With EIB’s support, we’re ready to scale our vision, fostering a more sustainable, health-conscious future for communities worldwide.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

About InvestEU

The InvestEU programme brings together EU financial tools to support investment, innovation and job creation. Through an EU budget guarantee and cooperation with partners such as the EIB, it aims to mobilise more than €372 billion in investment during 2021–2027 across strategic sectors and regions.

About STIQ

STIQ is an AI-driven foodtech company operating a digital platform of cloud kitchens and virtual restaurant brands. Headquartered in Cyprus and founded in Athens, it combines technology, culinary expertise and logistics to deliver smarter, faster and more sustainable food services. The company has raised over €10 million to date and is now entering its European growth phase.