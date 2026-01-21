Fund of funds Research and Innovation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italy are working together to support investments in research and innovation in Southern Italy.
Under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the EIB and the Italian Ministry of University and Research created a fund of funds, called Fondo di Fondi Ricerca e Innovazione, for the programming period 2014-2020. The EIB manages €270 million under the Research and Innovation National Operating Programme.
This fund of funds is one of the financial instruments that the EIB is deploying in EU countries. Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
Boosting innovation and research
The financial instruments can support industrial research and experimental innovation projects in Southern Italy, promoting key enabling technologies in one of the twelve specialisations outlined in the National Smart Specialisation Strategy, including aerospace, energy and sustainable mobility.
What is eligible
- Industrial research or experimental innovation projects that are not yet completed, on key enabling technologies, with technology readiness level two to eight.
- Consistent with one of the National Smart Specialisation Strategy thematic areas: aerospace; agrifood, blue growth, green chemistry, design, creativity and made in Italy, energy, smart factory, sustainable mobility, health, smart, secure and inclusive communities, technologies for living environments, technologies for cultural heritage
Who can apply
- Small and medium businesses
- Mid-caps
- Large corporates
- Public and private research entities
- Universities
The projects should benefit or be located in the one of the eight regions of Southern Italy (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily); upon certain conditions, projects located in other areas within the Italian territory can also receive support.
Project selection process
All projects will be evaluated and selected on:
- Formal/administrative consistency of the proposed project, for example: location of the project; the benefit in the targeted areas, completeness of the documentation.
- Scientific consistency and coherence of the project, for example: technology readiness level, key enabling technologies, quality, impact of innovation.
- Coherence with the National Operational Programme.
Where to apply
The selected financial intermediaries below evaluate the needs of the final beneficiaries and decide on the most suitable product.
About the European Structural and Investment Funds
Through the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds) financial instruments, the EU invests in local and regional projects that contribute to job creation and a sustainable and healthy European economy.
The European Regional Development Fund is one of the five available ESI Funds. It strengthens economic and social cohesion in the EU by correcting imbalances between regions.